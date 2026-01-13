AI In Agriculture Market size worth $ 1762.78 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 9.52% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global AI In Agriculture Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.52% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 851.63 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1762.78 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Professional Market Research Report Unveils the Power of AI in Agriculture

In response to the global imperative for innovative, sustainable farming practices, the agricultural sector is witnessing a groundbreaking transformation through the integration of cutting-edge technologies. A recently released Professional Market Research Report sheds light on this paradigm shift, emphasizing the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning in redefining agricultural landscapes worldwide.

The report highlights the unprecedented integration of AI technologies not only in agricultural products but also in in-field farming techniques. Escalating global population combined with diminishing land resources necessitates inventive approaches to farming. In this context, AI emerges as a game-changer, enhancing crop quality, managing pests, monitoring environmental conditions, and optimizing farming operations.

Key Market Drivers:

The exponential demand for food production, driven by the rising global population, stands as a key driver propelling the growth of the AI in Agriculture Market. The challenge of scarce land resources and the imperative need for increased food production have led the agricultural sector to embrace AI technologies. AI presents multifaceted advantages, addressing the shortage of workforce and thereby amplifying the demand for AI applications in agriculture. Technological advancements have facilitated the development of diverse AI applications in agriculture, spanning areas such as weather forecasting, pest analysis, weed detection, and precision farming practices. These advancements significantly contribute to optimizing agricultural processes and output, driving the growth of the AI in Agriculture Market.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its immense potential, challenges such as limited awareness, particularly in developing and underdeveloped countries, have hindered the widespread adoption of AI in agriculture. Moreover, a lack of knowledge about AI-enabled devices acts as a barrier to market growth. However, ongoing investments in Research and Development (R&D) by tech giants and startups, coupled with the development of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices tailored for AI applications in agriculture, offer promising opportunities. These initiatives, combined with increasing awareness among farmers, are expected to fuel significant growth in the AI in Agriculture Market over the forecast period.

Regional Dominance:

Throughout the forecast period, North America is anticipated to lead the global AI in Agriculture Market. This dominance is attributed to the early adoption of AI technology and crop management techniques by large-scale agricultural players in the region. Factors such as the population’s enhanced purchasing power, escalating automation, substantial investments in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and governmental focus on domestic AI equipment production collectively contribute to North America’s strong market position.

Key Industry Players:

Prominent organizations such as Agribotix, Bayer CropScience AG, Case IH Agriculture, ClearAg Operations, Deere & Company, Farmers Edge Inc., Granular AG, Grownetics Inc., IBM, Mapshots Inc., and SST Software play pivotal roles in the global AI in Agriculture Market. These industry leaders are driving innovation and shaping the landscape of AI applications in agriculture, ensuring sustainable farming practices for a better future.

The AI in Agriculture Market is experiencing robust growth, powered by technological advancements and the urgent need for sustainable farming practices. Despite challenges, ongoing investments, technological innovations, and increasing awareness are paving the way for a transformative future in agriculture. AI stands at the forefront, ensuring food security and agricultural sustainability on a global scale.

The AI in Agriculture Market is experiencing robust growth, powered by technological advancements and the urgent need for sustainable farming practices.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global AI In Agriculture Market into Technology, Offering, Application, And Geography.

AI In Agriculture Market, by Technology Machine Learning Computer Vision Predictive Analytics



AI In Agriculture Market, by Offering Hardware Software Service



AI In Agriculture Market, by Application Precision Farming Yield Monitoring Field Mapping Crop Scouting Weather Tracking and Forecasting Irrigation Management Livestock Monitoring Drone Analytics Agriculture Robots Others





AI In Agriculture Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



