Lawn & Garden Equipment Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 63.23 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 7.37% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lawn & Garden Equipment Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 35.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 63.23 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

As the demand for sustainable landscaping solutions and advanced gardening technologies grows, the Lawn & Garden Equipment Market is poised to witness substantial transformation. This report offers industry leaders, investors, and decision-makers actionable insights to navigate this dynamic market landscape effectively.

Key Insights of the Report Include:

Market Dynamics : Detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities driving the market’s expansion.

: Detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities driving the market’s expansion. Technology Trends : Insights into innovations such as battery-powered equipment, robotic lawn mowers, and smart irrigation systems.

: Insights into innovations such as battery-powered equipment, robotic lawn mowers, and smart irrigation systems. Sustainability Focus : Examination of eco-friendly and energy-efficient equipment trends aligning with green initiatives.

: Examination of eco-friendly and energy-efficient equipment trends aligning with green initiatives. Competitive Landscape: Profiles of leading players and their strategies to maintain a competitive edge.

Profiles of leading players and their strategies to maintain a competitive edge. Regional Insights: Segmentation and analysis of market performance across key geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging regions.





Who Should Leverage This Report?

This report is an indispensable tool for:

Manufacturers & Suppliers : Stay ahead by understanding the latest technology trends and consumer preferences.

: Stay ahead by understanding the latest technology trends and consumer preferences. Landscape Contractors & Professionals : Gain insights into equipment preferences and industry-specific innovations.

: Gain insights into equipment preferences and industry-specific innovations. Investors & Consultants: Make informed decisions backed by reliable data and market forecasts.





Stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving Lawn & Garden Equipment Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Lawn & Garden Equipment Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Lawn & Garden Equipment Market Overview

Growing Adoption of Smart and Automated Equipment: The Lawn & Garden Equipment Market is being transformed by the growing demand for smart technology such as robotic lawn mowers and Internet of Things-enabled gardening products. These advances improve user convenience, save labour costs, and increase efficiency. Industry players that integrate automation get a competitive advantage. This spike in use is fueling growth as both residential and commercial users prioritize innovative solutions to streamline their outdoor maintenance activities.

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Landscaping Practices: Sustainability trends are transforming the Lawn & Garden Equipment Market, with end consumers preferring eco-friendly and energy-efficient products. Battery-powered tools, electric mowers, and equipment fueled by alternative fuels are gaining popularity as governments and corporations strive to comply with environmental requirements. Companies that match their goods with green initiatives not only increase market share, but also contribute to long-term industry growth.

Rising Urbanization and Landscaping Investments: Rapid urbanization and a growing emphasis on improving outdoor aesthetics in residential and business settings are driving the Lawn & Garden Equipment Market. Landscaping is increasingly viewed as a value-added element, resulting in increased spending on modern gardening gear. Developers, property managers, and landscaping contractors drive demand, generating profitable prospects for equipment makers targeting urban and suburban areas.



High Initial Costs of Advanced Equipment: While smart and automated solutions are transformative, their high initial costs prevent widespread adoption in the Lawn & Garden Equipment Market. Small-scale users and cost-conscious customers frequently choose traditional alternatives, limiting market penetration for premium items. Manufacturers must focus on cost-effective designs or flexible financing solutions to solve this hurdle and unlock fresh growth opportunities.

Seasonal Demand Fluctuations: Seasonal variations have a considerable impact on the lawn and garden equipment market, with peak demand occurring in the spring and summer. Manufacturers and distributors face difficulty in maintaining constant income streams and inventory management due to the cyclical nature of the market. To reduce the impact of off-season demand slumps, businesses must implement strategic planning and diversify their product line.

Environmental Concerns Over Conventional Equipment: Gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment is under scrutiny due to emissions and noise pollution, discouraging ecologically conscientious customers. Governments are increasingly establishing laws, which are limiting the use of traditional tools in the Lawn & Garden Equipment market. To remain competitive, producers must invent eco-friendly solutions, ensure compliance, and cater to the growing need for sustainable products.

Geographical Dominance

North America dominates the Lawn & Garden Equipment Market, owing to high disposable incomes, a strong outdoor landscaping culture, and widespread adoption of modern tools. The United States and Canada lead in residential and commercial landscaping projects, increasing demand for cutting-edge equipment. This supremacy drives technical advancements and establishes worldwide trends. Manufacturers targeting this region profit from strong sales, which influence worldwide market growth and shape competitive tactics.

Key Players

The “Global Lawn & Garden Equipment Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Honda Power Equipment, Bosch Power Tools, Kubota, HUSQVARNA GROUP, Toro, MTD PRODUCTS, Ariens Company, and DEERE & COMPANY.

Lawn & Garden Equipment Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Lawn & Garden Equipment Market into Type, End-User, Power and Geography.

Lawn & Garden Equipment Market, by Type: Lawn Mowers Cutters And Shredders Blowers Trimmers and Edgers





Lawn & Garden Equipment Market, by End-User:



Commercial Household Playgrounds Golf Courses





Lawn & Garden Equipment Market, by Power:



Gas Electric Manual Battery





Lawn & Garden Equipment Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Visualize Lawn & Garden Equipment Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

