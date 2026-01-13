POS Terminals Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030 - Advancements in Digital and Contactless Payment Methods Propel Market Growth to $156 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "POS Terminal Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global POS Terminal Market, valued at USD 92.10 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 9.19% to reach USD 156.08 Billion by 2030.

The global POS terminal market experiences growth driven by the increasing adoption of digital payment methods, including contactless transactions and mobile wallets, alongside the demand for efficient inventory management. Enhancing customer experience and adhering to regulatory compliance further support this expansion. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), transactions using biometrics, integrated into advanced POS systems, increased by 138% from 2023 to 2024, indicating evolving payment preferences.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing adoption of digital and contactless payment methods significantly influences the global POS terminal market. Consumers increasingly prefer swift and secure tap-and-go transactions, compelling retailers to upgrade systems for these preferences. This widespread shift necessitates POS terminals equipped with Near Field Communication technology, driving demand for advanced hardware and software. According to Mastercard, December 2024, in its "10 top payments trends for 2025" report, contactless payments now account for more than two out of every three in-person purchases on its network, highlighting the essential nature of these payment options. This evolution directly impacts manufacturers and developers of POS terminals, requiring innovation in integrated payment gateways and versatile acceptance capabilities.

Key Market Challenges

The substantial initial investment required for advanced Point-of-Sale (POS) system implementation represents a significant impediment to the growth of the global POS terminal market. This challenge disproportionately affects small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that often operate with limited capital and tighter budgets. The upfront expenditure encompasses not only the hardware components such as terminals, scanners, and printers, but also software licenses, installation services, and initial staff training.

Key Market Trends

The increasing adoption of cloud-based Point of Sale (POS) architectures represents a fundamental shift in retail operations, moving away from conventional on-premise systems toward more agile, scalable, and digitally integrated environments. This transition enables enhanced operational flexibility, real-time access to transactional data, and seamless connectivity with multiple business applications, allowing retailers to respond swiftly to changing market conditions. In addition to improving efficiency, cloud-based POS systems reduce infrastructure complexity and frequently lower ongoing operational costs. Reflecting this transformation, CoinLaw reported that cloud-based POS adoption in the retail sector reached 72% in 2025, underscoring the scale of this industry-wide migration. Further illustrating strategic innovation, the collaboration between Zebra Technologies and Salesforce, announced at Dreamforce 2025, introduced a joint Retail Cloud POS solution on Android, designed to equip frontline associates with instant access to critical operational and customer data.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Verifone Inc.

Ingenico Group

PAX Global Technology Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

NCR Voyix Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Block, Inc.

Shopify Inc.

NEC Corporation

Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global POS Terminal Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Product Type:

Fixed

Portable

mPOS

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Industry:

Retail

Travel

Hospitality

Others

By EMV Compliance:

EMV

Non-EMV

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $92.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $156.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

