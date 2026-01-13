Creating and Implementing an Intellectual Property Strategy for Start-Up and Upscaling Companies Training Course: Patents, Trade Secrets, Trade Marks, and Design Rights (Online Event: Apr 24, 2026)

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Creating and Implementing an IP (Intellectual Property) Strategy for Start-Up and Upscaling Companies Training Course (Apr 24, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As a start-up company or a company wanting to upscale your IP strategy the landscape and way forward can feel overwhelmingly complex. This course will give you a deep understanding of how to use IP strategy as a powerful business tool to gain a competitive edge in your market. By attending this course you will learn how to gain a strategic advantage by leveraging intellectual property to create barriers for competitors and protect your innovations.

The expert trainer will help you develop your ability to analyse your market using Porter's Five Forces, providing you with insights into the competitive landscape and how IP can be used to influence market dynamics.

By attending this course, you will benefit from understanding a commercially-driven approach to IP strategy, moving beyond traditional patent basics to focus on real-world applications that directly impact your business' bottom line. The course takes you through the full spectrum of IP protection, including patents, trade secrets, trade marks, and design rights, and how each can be strategically employed to protect your business interests.

Learning the importance of brand protection through trade marks, and how to build a robust brand strategy will enable you to safeguard your company's reputation and market position. The expert trainer has a wealth of experience, and she will give you practical insights into managing and protecting trade secrets within your organisation. This includes the creation of organisational frameworks that support an IP strategy reliant on trade secrets.

Attending this valuable course will allow you to acquire actionable knowledge on how to bring together various aspects of IP strategy and implement them effectively within your organisation. By creating an organisational culture that fosters innovation and maximises the value derived from your IP assets, you will build a successful IP strategy to benefit your business.

Key topics covered in this course include:

Creating strategic advantage

Market analysis skills

Commercial focus

Comprehensive IP protection

Brand strategy

Trade secrets management

Strategy implementation skills

Benefits of attending

By attending this course, you will:

Understand how to leverage IP strategy to influence competitive forces in your market

Develop skills in implementing a commercially focused IP strategy that aligns with your business objectives

Learn how to protect your brand through effective trademark strategy and design protection, enhancing your market position

Acquire the knowledge to manage trade secrets effectively, ensuring your organisation's critical information remains secure

Gain practical insights into the organisational changes needed to support a robust IP strategy

Explore how to drive innovation and extract maximum value from your intellectual property

Learn how to implement an IP strategy that not only protects your innovations but also actively contributes to your business's competitive advantage and long-term success

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specially designed for:

Start-ups and entrepreneurs

IP and legal professionals

Innovation and R&D professionals

C-suite business decision-makers and directors

Government entities

Technology accelerator directors

Key Topics Covered:

IP strategy

Overview of your marketplace

Analysis of competitive forces in your marketplace using Porter's Five Forces

How to use IP strategy as a business tool to tip the balance of the competitive forces in your market place in your favour

Focus on patents

Focus on brand strategy and brand protection using trademarks

Focus on design protection

Focus on trade secrets

Organisational frameworks for supporting an IP strategy relying on trade secrets

Bringing it all together and implementing an IP strategy

Organisational framework for supporting IP strategy

Changing organisational culture for driving innovation and extracting value from your IP

Speakers:



Marie Walsh

HGF IP Ltd



Marie Walsh is a European Patent Attorney and Chartered (UK) Patent Attorney with over 25 years of experience in advising clients including start-ups and SME's to large corporations. She has worked across a number of technology areas and specialises in industrial chemistry, materials science, polymer chemistry, and pharmaceutical chemistry. Marie also has in-depth experience in obtaining Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs).



Marie has a strong focus on providing commercially relevant, pragmatic advice based on individual clients' goals. She has an MBA from the Open University which supports her commercially focused approach to advising on IP strategy.



Marie is based in Dublin, Ireland and has worked with clients across the globe, including firms in Ireland and the UK, as well as US and Chinese clients and her objective is on clear communication with the clients' commercial aims as the central focus. Marie has previously worked with another leading firm of patent attorneys in Ireland where she had the role of Director of Operations for China and Chief Representative of the local China office.



She also has extensive experience of providing opinions and advising in relation to freedom to operate (FTO). In addition, she has represented clients at Oppositions and Appeals at the EPO and achieved successful outcomes for clients.



