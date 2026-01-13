Coffee Pods and Capsules Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 10.83 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 7.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 6.03 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.83 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The Coffee Pods and Capsules Market is experiencing rapid expansion due to shifting consumer lifestyles, increased adoption of single-serve coffee solutions, and the growing emphasis on eco-friendly packaging. Industry leaders, coffee manufacturers, retailers, and investors can leverage this report to refine strategies, optimize supply chains, and drive profitability in a competitive marketplace.

Key Insights and Opportunities:

Market Size & Growth Forecast : Analyzes current market valuation and projected growth trajectory through 2024 - 2031.

: Analyzes current market valuation and projected growth trajectory through 2024 - 2031. Consumer Trends & Preferences : Insights into evolving coffee consumption habits, sustainability preferences, and brand loyalty factors.

: Insights into evolving coffee consumption habits, sustainability preferences, and brand loyalty factors. Competitive Landscape : Profiling key players, strategies, and market positioning in the coffee pods and capsules industry.

: Profiling key players, strategies, and market positioning in the coffee pods and capsules industry. Innovation & Sustainability : Examines advancements in biodegradable pods, smart coffee brewing technology, and packaging innovations.

: Examines advancements in biodegradable pods, smart coffee brewing technology, and packaging innovations. Regional Analysis: In-depth evaluation of demand trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other key regions.





202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2018-2031 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2020-2022 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Nestle S.A., Dualit Limited, Kraft Heinz, Inspire Brands, Inc., Luigi Lavazza SpA, Starbucks Corporation, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, Strauss Group, Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V., Illycaffe S.p.A, and others. This section provides a company overview, ranking analysis, company regional and industry footprint, and ACE Matrix. SEGMENTS COVERED By Product Type, By Material, By Distribution Channel and By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Overview

Rising Demand for Convenient and Premium Coffee Solutions: Manufacturers are innovating with speciality blends, sustainable packaging, and smart brewing technologies, so generating new revenue streams for coffee brands, retailers, and equipment manufacturers. Consumers are moving towards convenient brewing options that deliver barista-style coffee at home and workplaces. This surge in demand is driving Coffee Pods and Capsules Market to develop with.

Sustainability Trends and Eco-Friendly Packaging Innovations: Growing environmental issues are changing the Coffee Pods & Capsules Market and driving considerable demand for biodegradable, compostable pods. Companies that support recycling programs and environmentally friendly materials are developing a competitive edge and matching with world sustainability objectives. Investing in sustainable packaging solutions offers manufacturers a great chance as rules on single-use plastics get stricter to improve brand value and market share.

Expansion of Coffee Culture and Specialty Coffee Consumption: Driven by third-wave coffee culture and rising disposable income, speciality coffee consumption is changing the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market dramatically. Customers are actively looking for gourmet tastes, beans with ethical sources, and customising brewing choices. This change is forcing market participants to innovate with special combinations, single-origin coffee, and functional ingredients, therefore promoting premiumizing and greater brand loyalty throughout world markets.

High Cost of Coffee Pods and Compatibility Limitations: In the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market, the premium pricing of coffee pods compared to conventional ground coffee acts as a barrier even with increasing demand. Furthermore limiting customer flexibility and market penetration are compatibility problems with different coffee makers. Companies that make investments in affordable solutions and universal compatibility elements will be able to overcome this obstacle, therefore broadening their clientele and hastening acceptance rates.

Environmental Concerns and Regulatory Challenges: The environmental effect of non-recyclable pods presents major obstacles for the market in Coffee Pods and Capsules. Strict government rules on sustainability compliance and plastic waste are driving producers to use greener substitutes. Ignorance of these problems might result in legal restrictions and damage of reputation. To keep market relevance and consumer trust, industry participants have to aggressively support recycling projects and sustainable materials.

Intense Market Competition and Private Label Expansion: Differentiation in the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market is become more difficult with big coffee brands, speciality roasters and private-label competitors vying fiercely. Retailers' private-label items provide reasonably priced substitutes that challenge accepted brands. Companies should thus concentrate on premiumizing, distinctive flavour profiles, and strategic alliances to offset this and maintain profitability and long-term client loyalty in a saturated industry.

Geographical Dominance

Driven by strong coffee culture, high disposable income, and sustainability rules encouraging environmentally friendly pods, Europe rules the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market. With growing demand for premium single-serve coffee, North America closely follows. Asia-Pacific is developing as a profitable market meanwhile because of rising café culture and urbanisation. For worldwide coffee producers, this geographical development drives invention, brand expansion, and investment possibilities.

Key Players

The “Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Nestle S.A., Dualit Limited, Kraft Heinz, Inspire Brands, Inc., Luigi Lavazza SpA, Starbucks Corporation, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, Strauss Group, Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V., Illycaffe S.p.A, and others. This section provides a company overview, ranking analysis, company regional and industry footprint, and ACE Matrix.

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market into Product Type, Material, Distribution Channel and Geography.

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market, by Product Type Pods Capsules





Coffee Pods and Capsules Market, by Material



Plastic Aluminium Paper



Coffee Pods and Capsules Market, by Distribution Channel On-Trade Off-Trade





Coffee Pods and Capsules Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



