Vietnam Electric Vacuum Cleaner Import Guide 2023-2025 - Foreign Investment Encouraged in Vietnam's Expanding Vacuum Cleaner Sector

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Electric Vacuum Cleaner Import Guide 2023-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To assist global electric vacuum cleaner manufacturers, exporters, and related suppliers in entering the Vietnamese market efficiently, the analyst has unveiled the "Vietnam Electric Vacuum Cleaner Import Guide 2023-2025." This guide offers a comprehensive overview of the Vietnamese electric vacuum cleaner industry, examining import market dynamics and key company information over the specified period.

The guide highlights various types of importing companies, such as home appliance distribution and retail enterprises, international brands, and professional trading companies. It features the top 10 importing companies, complete with profiles, contact details, and crucial data including import volume, value, pricing, resources, and major suppliers for 2023-2025, all supplemented by an Excel data source.

The primary goal of the "Vietnam Electric Vacuum Cleaner Import Guide 2023-2025" is to provide exporters with targeted customer acquisition channels for efficient market expansion. Additionally, it furnishes valuable insights to international trading companies and investment institutions, aiding in the optimization of regional supply chain strategies, risk mitigation, and enhancement of international competitiveness.

Industry Overview

Vietnam's electric vacuum cleaner industry has witnessed steady growth due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a trend toward upgrading home appliances. Despite a relatively low penetration rate, vacuum cleaners present vast growth potential, driven by heightened hygiene awareness post-pandemic, smart appliance adoption, and e-commerce expansion. With limited domestic production, Vietnam's market relies heavily on imports and foreign investments. Local manufacturing is primarily centered in Bac Ninh, Hai Phong, Hanoi, and Binh Duong provinces, catering mainly to OEM/ODM production. Increasing manufacturing capabilities and RCEP implementation have encouraged foreign enterprises to consider Vietnam for production transfer, creating a new supply chain hub.

Vacuum cleaner consumption is largely urban, with middle- and high-income groups in cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang gravitating towards cordless, lightweight, multifunctional, and smart devices.

Import Market Overview

Strong demand persists for electric vacuum cleaners in Vietnam amid limited local manufacturing, escalating dependency on imports. Import market growth is underpinned by consumer spending, urbanization, hygiene awareness, and e-commerce development. While local capabilities are improving, imports remain essential for mid- to high-end products and critical components. Importers include multinational brand agents, large retail groups, e-commerce distributors, and trading companies. In 2024, approximately 400 importers in Vietnam recorded vacuum cleaner imports worth US$38.53 million, marking a 61.5% increase. By September 2025, imports surged to US$51.24 million, an 80.9% rise compared to the same period in 2024, with China as the dominant supplier.

Foreign Investment Overview

Vietnam's electronics and home appliance sector enhancements, driven by political stability, economic growth, low labor costs, and favorable geographic location, offer abundant foreign investment opportunities. The nation's orientation towards open trade supports investments through multiple free trade agreements, including RCEP and China-ASEAN FTA. Key investment avenues include OEM/ODM manufacturing, local assembly, R&D centers, and branded sales.

Guide Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage: Directory includes key importers across various sectors.

Directory includes key importers across various sectors. Detailed Information: Profiles and data of top importers, covering essential metrics.

Profiles and data of top importers, covering essential metrics. Product Focus: In-depth analysis of Vietnam's import policies, market demand, and supply sources.

In-depth analysis of Vietnam's import policies, market demand, and supply sources. Efficient Connectivity: Clear format with accessible Excel data for effective market engagement.

Clear format with accessible Excel data for effective market engagement. Market Value: Insights into market trends aid global suppliers in capturing opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Electric Vacuum Cleaner Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Electric Vacuum Cleaner Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Electric Vacuum Cleaner in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Electric Vacuum Cleaner in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2025)

3.1 Importers Overview of Electric Vacuum Cleaner in Vietnam (2023)

3.2 Importers Overview of Electric Vacuum Cleaner in Vietnam (2024)

3.3 Importers Overview of Electric Vacuum Cleaner in Vietnam (2025)

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2025

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

Companies Featured

Hop Long Technology Joint Stock Company

My Robot Company Limited

Smart- Link Technology Viet Nam Company Limited

