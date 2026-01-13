Growscape Strengthens Manufacturing Strategy, Appoints Chief Manufacturing Officer to Drive Quality and Operational Excellence

TWINSBURG, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growscape, an industry leader in garden and décor solutions for growers, retailers, and distributors, today announced a renewed focus on manufacturing excellence designed to deliver best-in-class products, pricing, and service for its customers.

With a sharpened focus on industry-leading operational efficiency, quality and cost management, Growscape is elevating the value it delivers for customers. The company is establishing a new standard of operational excellence by leveraging its North American-owned and operated manufacturing facilities, while continuing to expand the flexibility and breadth provided by its global network of long-standing contract manufacturing partners.

Growscape’s commitment to strengthening operational leadership in the horticulture industry has led to the creation of a Chief Manufacturing Officer role and the elevation of Brian Cunningham to the position. This newly established role oversees the entire spectrum of manufacturing operations, including strategy, quality, enablement of new product development, cost management, and the development of the next generation of manufacturing leaders.

Cunningham brings more than 23 years of progressive experience in manufacturing and quality management, most recently as Growscape’s Vice President of Manufacturing. He combines strong leadership, with a steady, logical approach to tackling complex challenges, and an infectious energy that keeps the customer at the heart of every decision. Cunningham holds a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from St. Bonaventure University and a master’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Buffalo.

“We are thrilled to unleash one of our top talents to lead this critical strategic initiative that will unlock value for our customers,” said Ed Cooper, CEO of Growscape. “We are relentless about delivering excellence —innovative new products with the highest quality available at a value proposition that can’t be beat. Brian is the right leader to direct our manufacturing efforts,” said Cooper.

This newly created position further reinforces Growscape’s focus on operational excellence as the company continues its business transformation. Central to this effort is a renewed focus on meeting customer needs, delivering the right product, at the right price, with optimized lead times and guaranteed on-time, complete fulfillment. The executive leadership team is actively elevating operational performance by addressing the root causes of any business challenges and strengthening execution across the organization.

Growscape has also invested in enhanced consumer insights and implemented a new product development (NPD) process to drive innovation. This approach supports a focused, curated product assortment providing top customers with the right solutions while ensuring its manufacturing operations run at maximum efficiency.

The company is leveraging its recently opened 750,000-square-foot warehouse storage facility in Middlefield, Ohio, supported by a revamped Sales, Inventory, and Operations Planning (SIOP) process to optimize inventory flow and order fulfillment for key “A items,” ensuring availability for customers heading into next season.

“Opening the new facility highlighted opportunities to improve our ordering process, minimum order quantities, lead times, inventory strategies, and safety stock levels,” added Gavin Collier, COO of Growscape. “We’re collaborating with our customer partners to implement solutions that improve service levels while driving efficiency for both sides of the business.”

About Growscape

Growscape unites The HC Companies and Classic Home & Garden, leading the way in garden and décor with the most innovative and sustainable solutions. With operations across North America, Growscape serves greenhouse, nursery, retail, and consumer markets through eco-conscious design, smart packaging, and trusted partnerships. Headquartered in Ohio and Connecticut, Growscape leads with purpose—advancing environmental progress through collaboration, product innovation, and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.growscape.com.

Media Contact:

Krissy McNeil

Director, PR & Media Relations

krissy@emmesolutions.com