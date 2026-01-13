SPEAKER ALERT: TDC Announces Additional Speakers for DC Blockchain Summit 2026

Washington, DC, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Chamber (TDC) announced additional speakers for its annual DC Blockchain Summit, scheduled for March 17-18, 2026. The two-day event will be held at Capital Turnaround. In 2025, the event drew over 1,100 attendees from more than 600 companies. Nearly a quarter of those were lawmakers or policy influencers.
Among the additional names committed to joining the 2026 DC Blockchain Summit are:
- Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT)
- Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN)
- Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH)
- Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN)
- Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA)
- Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH)
- Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-NC)
- Rep. William Timmons (R-SC)
- The Honorable E. David Burt, Premier of Bermuda
- Commissioner Hester Peirce, Securities and Exchange Commission
- Comptroller Jonathan V. Gould, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
- Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder, Chainlink
- Charles Hoskinson, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Input Output
- Roshan Robert, Chief Executive Officer, OKX
- Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer, AVAX One
- Raghu Yarlagadda, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, FalconX
- Jason Les, Chief Executive Officer, RIOT
- Ben Jorgensen, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Constellation Networks
- Avery Ching, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Aptos
- Jaime Leverton, Chief Executive Officer, ReserveOne
- Caroline Pham, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, Moonpay
- Alexandre Dreyfus, Co-Founder, Chiliz
- Chen Arad, Co-Founder, Solidus Labs
- Nilmini Rubin, Chief Policy Officer, Hedera
- Sebastian Bea, President & Chief Information Officer, ReserveOne
- Adrian Wall, Senior Director of US Policy, TRON DAO
- Samson A. Enzer, Founder & Co-Chair of Cahill NXT, Cahill
- William Mack, Co-chair of the Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice, Greenberg Traurig, LLP
- Andrew McCormick, Head of eToro U.S., eToro
- Rongui Gu, Associate Professor at Columbia and Co-Founder, CertiK
- Sahana Dharmaupri, Vice President, Our Secure Future
“This year’s Summit continues to draw influential thought leaders, as we are all carefully watching key issues like market structure, crypto tax, and agency rulemaking in DC. As expected, the 2026 roster of speakers and attendees continues to grow, demonstrating The Digital Chamber’s reputation for thoughtful policy engagement across the federal government,” said Cody Carbone, The Digital Chamber’s CEO.
Sponsors to date include TRON, Binance.US, CleanSpark, Riot, Unicoin, Cahill, Certik, Perkins Coie, AVAX One, Dinari, Greenberg Traurig, Relm Insurance, SAIC, Our Secure Future, and Winston & Strawn, LLP.
FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE DC BLOCKCHAIN SUMMIT 2026
Tickets and hotel information are available on the 2026 Summit website: https://www.dcblockchainsummit.com/.
For more information on 2026 sponsorship opportunities, please go to the Summit Sponsor page.
###
For media inquiries and media credentialing, contact press@digitalchamber.org.
Follow The Digital Chamber I LinkedIn I Twitter I Instagram
Contact Info
Press Team
press@digitalchamber.org
+1 202-215-1362
Attachment