SPEAKER ALERT: TDC Announces Additional Speakers for DC Blockchain Summit 2026

Washington, DC, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Chamber (TDC) announced additional speakers for its annual DC Blockchain Summit, scheduled for March 17-18, 2026. The two-day event will be held at Capital Turnaround. In 2025, the event drew over 1,100 attendees from more than 600 companies. Nearly a quarter of those were lawmakers or policy influencers.



Among the additional names committed to joining the 2026 DC Blockchain Summit are:

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT)

(R-MT) Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

(R-TN) Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH)

(R-OH) Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN)

(R-MN) Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA)

(R-GA) Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH)

(R-OH) Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-NC)

(R-NC) Rep. William Timmons (R-SC)

(R-SC) The Honorable E. David Burt , Premier of Bermuda

, Premier of Bermuda Commissioner Hester Peirce , Securities and Exchange Commission

, Securities and Exchange Commission Comptroller Jonathan V. Gould , Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Sergey Nazarov , Co-Founder, Chainlink

, Co-Founder, Chainlink Charles Hoskinson , Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Input Output

, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Input Output Roshan Robert, Chief Executive Officer, OKX

Jolie Kahn , Chief Executive Officer, AVAX One

, Chief Executive Officer, AVAX One Raghu Yarlagadda , Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, FalconX

, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, FalconX Jason Les , Chief Executive Officer, RIOT

, Chief Executive Officer, RIOT Ben Jorgensen , Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Constellation Networks

, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Constellation Networks Avery Ching , Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Aptos

, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Aptos Jaime Leverton , Chief Executive Officer, ReserveOne

, Chief Executive Officer, ReserveOne Caroline Pham , Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, Moonpay

, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, Moonpay Alexandre Dreyfus , Co-Founder, Chiliz

, Co-Founder, Chiliz Chen Arad , Co-Founder, Solidus Labs

, Co-Founder, Solidus Labs Nilmini Rubin , Chief Policy Officer, Hedera

, Chief Policy Officer, Hedera Sebastian Bea , President & Chief Information Officer, ReserveOne

, President & Chief Information Officer, ReserveOne Adrian Wall , Senior Director of US Policy, TRON DAO

, Senior Director of US Policy, TRON DAO Samson A. Enzer , Founder & Co-Chair of Cahill NXT, Cahill

, Founder & Co-Chair of Cahill NXT, Cahill William Mack , Co-chair of the Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice, Greenberg Traurig, LLP

, Co-chair of the Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice, Greenberg Traurig, LLP Andrew McCormick , Head of eToro U.S., eToro

, Head of eToro U.S., eToro Rongui Gu , Associate Professor at Columbia and Co-Founder, CertiK

, Associate Professor at Columbia and Co-Founder, CertiK Sahana Dharmaupri, Vice President, Our Secure Future

“This year’s Summit continues to draw influential thought leaders, as we are all carefully watching key issues like market structure, crypto tax, and agency rulemaking in DC. As expected, the 2026 roster of speakers and attendees continues to grow, demonstrating The Digital Chamber’s reputation for thoughtful policy engagement across the federal government,” said Cody Carbone, The Digital Chamber’s CEO.



Sponsors to date include TRON, Binance.US, CleanSpark, Riot, Unicoin, Cahill, Certik, Perkins Coie, AVAX One, Dinari, Greenberg Traurig, Relm Insurance, SAIC, Our Secure Future, and Winston & Strawn, LLP.



