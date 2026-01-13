Evermore Extends Industry-Leading Retail Partnership with the Addition of United Supermarkets

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- evermore, the personalized health benefits platform transforming how people access the resources they need to live healthier lives, today announced a new partnership with United Supermarkets, a leading regional grocery banner known for its deep community roots and commitment to serving families across Texas and Eastern New Mexico. This partnership expands evermore’s retail, supporting its explosive growth in health plans and their members in 2026.

evermore cardholders may now shop at United Supermarkets’ more than 100 stores throughout West Texas, the Texas Panhandle, and Eastern New Mexico giving Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial beneficiaries more choice and convenience when using their health benefits on nutritious groceries and essential everyday items. With the addition of United Supermarkets, evermore now provides members in Texas and New Mexico more ways to make healthier living easier.

“United Supermarkets has always stood out for its genuine commitment to community,” said Jared Childs, VP of Growth at evermore. “Their stores are where families shop, gather, and rely on consistent quality. By bringing evermore’s benefits to United’s guests, we’re helping more people access nutritious groceries at trusted locations across West Texas and Eastern New Mexico, important regions for the health plans we support.”

Founded in 1916, United Supermarkets has built a reputation for exceptional guest service, high-quality fresh foods, deep local partnerships, and a warm, community-focused in-store experience. Serving families across Texas and Eastern New Mexico under its United Family of Stores banners — including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, United Express, and Albertsons Market — the company has spent more than a century investing in local communities and supporting the people who call them home. By enabling evermore benefit card spending at United Supermarkets locations, both organizations advance their shared commitment to improving community health and expanding access to everyday essentials.

“We are proud to join the evermore retail network,” said Tony Crumpton, CMO at United Supermarkets. “They are modernizing benefits administration to be more accountable, accessible, and outcomes driven. Their dedication to exceptional member experience matches our company’s values and fits with our drive to support our shoppers’ health care needs. Partnering with them also helps us improve affordability for our community, which is in everyone's best interests.”

