Aventon Launches The Next Evolution of Their Urban Ebike: Soltera 3 ADV

Aventon, a leader in electric bicycles, is excited to announce the launch of the next-generation lightweight electric bike, the Soltera 3 ADV.

Designed in the spirit of simplicity, the Soltera 3 ADV is built to explore city streets with minimal upkeep. Equipped with the Gates Carbon Belt Drive System, it offers an ultra-low-maintenance ebike. You no longer have chain slips, oil, rust, or the need for adjustments; the ADV version guarantees a cleaner and quieter ride. With the additions of the torque sensor and hydraulic disc brakes, the Soltera 3 ADV truly embodies redefined simplicity.

Outfitted with a single-speed configuration, this electric bike nods to Aventon’s roots. It is the ultimate urban ebike, weighing in at only 37 lbs, it is the lightest ebike Aventon has launched to date. The ebike embodies urban agility by maintaining a tech-forward body, with an affordable price tag of $1,499. The Soltera 3 ADV is the ultimate companion for quick trips, city commutes, and urban explorations.

“We’re excited to introduce the Soltera.3 ADV. A lightweight ebike that delivers thoughtful design, everyday versatility, and the quality riders expect from our brand. Built to move effortlessly through city streets and beyond, with ease,” says Aventon CEO, JW Zhang.

Soltera 3 ADV Features:

Motor: 250W (500W Peak) hub motor

Display: BC147 Side Display

Brakes: Tektro Hydraulic Disc Brakes Without E-cutoff

Weight: 37 lbs.

Range: Up to 70 Miles

Drivetrain: Gates Carbon Belt Drive, 60T Ring 22T Flywheel

Frame Type: 6061 Double-Butted Aluminum Alloy with Integrated Battery

Tires: 700x38c Tires

Includes: Integrated Lights and Turn Signals

Colorways: Matte Storm Blue, Matte Black, Sterling Silver

MSRP: $1,499

Price & Availability:

SHIPPING: January 2026

To learn more about the Soltera 3 ADV, please visit aventon.com.

About Aventon

Aventon, based in Southern California, is one of the world’s leading and innovative bicycle manufacturers and retailers. In 2012, CEO JW Zhang was inspired to build his own bicycle brand to create affordable and high-quality bikes.

With roots in performance cycling, Aventon’s heritage of innovation propelled them into a bold belief that they could transition from fixed gear bikes into e-mobility, making it more enjoyable for the masses. Their goal was to create a brand that was versatile, inclusive and all-encompassing of the different types of riders that exist, without sacrificing foundational attention to precision and purposefully-built products.

Aventon exists to enable people to redefine Adventure. They believe that every ride is an opportunity for riders, in every stage of their lives, to change the way they experience the world, and in that moment feel alive. They are fully committed to prevailing in their dedication to introducing premium technologies and placing their customers’ experience at the center of their world.

redefine Adventure.

For more information, visit www.aventon.com or visit one of Aventon’s 1,800+ dealer locations nationwide.

