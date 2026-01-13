Winnebago Industries Releases 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report, Highlighting Commitment to People, Planet and Communities

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor recreation products, has published its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting the company’s commitment to responsible corporate citizenship and its advancements toward building a sustainable and inclusive future.

“At Winnebago Industries, we know that corporate responsibility is more than just good business. It is central to who we are and drives our long-term success," said Stacy Bogart, general counsel and corporate responsibility lead at Winnebago Industries. "Our 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report demonstrates how we are leading the way to shape the future of outdoor recreation by advancing our environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, innovating for sustainable growth and elevating every moment outdoors for the customers we serve. I’m proud of our progress and inspired by the impact we will continue to deliver in the years ahead.”

This is the seventh year Winnebago Industries has released its corporate responsibility report. The report is in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards and features an index aligned with recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TFCD), disclosures in compliance with the California Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (CCCDAA), and the company’s Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index.

The report features highlights and stories from across the company’s brands, including:

Establishing a Product Sustainability Steering Committee to help guide product stewardship and the ongoing integration of environmentally friendly and innovative production practices and materials



Continuing progress toward the company’s 2030 goal to reduce freshwater consumption by 30%



Reducing the company’s total recordable incident rate (TRIR) by 22% and our days away restricted or transferred (DART) by 43% on our journey of learning and preventing harm to our teams



Revising of the company’s quality manual to champion best practices that promote relentless operational and product excellence



Receiving Benevity’s Goodie NewB Award for the company’s CommunityGO One Good Thing campaign, which contributed to $750,000 raised and 13,600 volunteer hours logged for 360 community partners



Partnering with Leave No Trace to introduce first-of-their-kind principles to help our RV and boat owners be good stewards of the outdoors



Recognition by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Trustworthy, Greenest and Most Responsible Companies, and one of America’s Greatest Workplaces in Manufacturing



Following an intensive ESG materiality assessment in 2018 and the evolving footprint of the company’s operations, Winnebago Industries’ corporate responsibility efforts are currently focused on nine priorities: ethics and integrity, safety, people, inclusion and belonging, community, waste, emissions, product stewardship and water.

“Putting our people, our planet and our communities at the core of our operations drives our relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Jil Littlejohn Bostick, vice president of corporate responsibility and inclusion at Winnebago Industries. “This year’s report reflects those efforts in meaningful ways. As we work to lead the outdoor recreation industry, we remain committed to openness, responsibility and progress for our customers, partners and shareholders.”

Learn more and read the Winnebago Industries 2025 corporate responsibility report at https://www.winnebagoind.com/our-impact.

