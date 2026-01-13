RedTeam Appoints Joseph Pascual as Senior Vice President of Product

Orlando, FL, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam , a leading provider of construction management software for general contractors, today announced the appointment of Joseph Pascual as Senior Vice President of Product. In this role, Pascual will lead RedTeam’s product vision and execution across its growing portfolio, with a focus on delivering innovative, scalable solutions that help construction teams build more efficiently and profitably.

Pascual brings more than 15 years of product leadership experience spanning construction technology, real estate, SaaS, and financial services. He joins RedTeam with a proven track record of launching zero-to-one platforms, scaling product organizations, and aligning product strategy with measurable business outcomes.

“Joe’s depth of experience in product strategy, construction workflows and emerging technologies makes him a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Craig Tate , CEO of RedTeam. “As we continue to invest in our solutions and expand our roadmap, his leadership will play a critical role in shaping the future of RedTeam for our customers.”

Prior to joining RedTeam, Pascual served as a strategic product advisor to PropTech and SaaS companies, helping organizations scale product operations and implement AI-driven innovation. He previously held senior product leadership roles at Amherst, where he built and led the product function for a top US real estate investment platform, as well as at UBS, where he led multiple large-scale digital transformation and product initiatives.

About RedTeam

RedTeam provides cloud-based construction management solutions that streamline project management, improve collaboration, and reduce risk for general contractors and subcontractors. RedTeam Go and RedTeam Flex empower teams to manage every aspect of their projects efficiently, from the office to the field.

