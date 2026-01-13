Plant-Based Food and Beverages Industry Market Insights, Strategies, Drivers and Barriers Report 2025

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Drivers and Barriers of Plant-Based Food and Beverages" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explains how specific plant-based food and beverage strategies prove to be an advantage for foodservice leaders in the industry to stand out.



As awareness of health, environmental, and ethical issues continues to impact shoppers, the plant-based food market has an opportunity to increase its potential consumer base. This will come to fruition if brands choose to closely align its product ranges with sustainable and health-conscious eating habits.



Report Scope

Innovation in plant-based alternatives is only accelerating in dairy.

The plant-based industry is expected to witness value and volume growth slowdowns.

Health is a the most important driver for the plant-based industry to thrive.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the latest plant-based diet trends in FMCG and who are the leading companies in the theme.

Identify emerging formulation strategies to help better position your company.

Discover how rapid enforced changes over the past year will influence consumer reactions.

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Insights: Drivers and Barriers of Plant-Based Food and Beverages

Executive summary

Mega-trends overview

Market development and outlook

Drivers and barriers of plant-based food and beverages

Innovation landscape

Takeaways

Appendix

Companies Featured

Schouten

Arummi

Squeaky Bean

PKN Zero

Lidl

MYOM

Beyond Steak

Forca Foods

