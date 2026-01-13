7MM Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast Report 2024-2034: Entry of the Five Pipeline Products Will Have a Significant Impact on the Market

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autism Spectrum Disorder: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 7MM and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Autism Spectrum Disorder market through 2034.



The autism market is crowded with inexpensive generic products and off-label drugs. There are currently no approved therapies to target the core symptoms of ASD, warranting targeted drug development. In the late-stage pipeline (Phase IIb onwards), there are three products being developed to target the core symptoms of ASD. The ASD market across the 7MM was valued at $364.9 million in the 2024 baseline year.

Over the 10- year forecast period, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%, reaching $2.0 billion by 2034. The entry of the five pipeline products during the forecast period will have a significant impact on the market. They are anticipated to contribute $1.7 billion in sales by 2034.



Report Scope

Overview of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) market, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized ASD therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2024 to 2034.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the ASD market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for ASD. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM ASD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM ASD therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the ASD therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of ASD

3.2. Etiology and Pathophysiology of ASD

3.3. Diagnosis and Classification of ASD

3.4. ASD SWOT Analysis



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASD (N), Men and Women, All Ages, 2024-34

4.2. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASD (N), Men and Women, 2024

4.3. Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASD (N), All Ages, 2024

4.4. Sources Used to Forecast the Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASD

4.5. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASD



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. Current Treatment Options

5.3. Product Profile: Abilify (aripiprazole)

5.4. Product Profile: Risperdal (risperidone)

5.5. Product Profile: Other atypical antipsychotics

5.6. Product Profile: Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (fluoxetine, sertraline)

5.7. Product Profile: Selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (atomoxetine)

5.8. Product Profile: Psychostimulants (methylphenidate hydrochloride)

5.9. Product Profile: Alpha-2 agonist (clonidine, guanfacine)

5.10. Patient Flow: ASD in 2024 Across the 7MM



6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in ASD

6.2. Effective Treatment Options for the Core Symptoms of ASD

6.3. Treatment Options for Sleep Disturbances in ASD

6.4. Formulations Tailored for Pediatric ASD Patients

6.5. Improved Access to Behavioral Therapies



7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design in ASD

7.2. Trends in Deal-Making in ASD



8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. ASD Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for ASD

8.3. Product Profile: Vraylar/Reagila (cariprazine)

8.4. Product Profile: Caplyta (lumateperone)

8.5. Product Profile: Atypical antipsychotics (Vraylar/Reagila [cariprazine], Caplyta [lumateperone])

8.6. Product Profile: CM-AT/LUMINENZ-AT

8.7. Product Profile: PAX-101 (suramin hexasodium)

8.8. Product Profile: L1-79 (metyrosine)

8.9. Product Profile: ML-004 (zolmitriptan)

8.10. ASD Clinical Trials (Phase 0/I/II/III) Overview



9. Market Outlook

9.1. ASD Market Forecast

9.2. Market Drivers and Barriers



10. Appendix



Companies Featured

Johnson & Johnson

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Curemark LLC

AbbVie Inc

Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC

MapLight therapeutics Inc

Kuvatris Therapeutics Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/deazzu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.