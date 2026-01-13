Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Special Dividend of $0.25 per share

JEFFERSONVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB - JFBC) announced today that a special cash dividend in the amount of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share on the common stock of the company was declared at the January 13, 2026 meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend is payable on February 6, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2026.

“The Company’s trend over the previous three years of higher net income due to higher loan interest income, solid credit quality, and low core funding costs continued in 2025. The Company’s key metrics continue to outperform our peers, including a leverage capital ratio of over 14%," said George W. Kinne, Jr., President and CEO. “The Board of Directors is pleased that with this strong capital position and high level of earnings, they are able to reward our loyal shareholders with this special cash dividend."

Jeffersonville Bancorp is a one-bank holding company, which owns all the capital stock of Jeff Bank. Jeff Bank maintains ten full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Monticello, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro.

For More Information, call: 845-482-4000

Contact: George W. Kinne, Jr., President – CEO