7MM Hyperparathyroidism, Hyperphosphatemia, and Hyperkalemia in Chronic Kidney Disease Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecasts 2024-2034

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperparathyroidism, Hyperphosphatemia, and Hyperkalemia in Chronic Kidney Disease: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 7MM (US, 5EU, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the CKD-HPT, HP and HK market through 2034.

There will be an overall increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD- HPT, HP and HK in the 7MM across the forecast period. Across the 7MM, the mainstay treatment for HPT, HP, and HK involves phosphate binders, calcimimetics, and potassium binders

Significant clinical and environmental unmet needs remain in the CKD- HPT, HP and HK market. The Combined sales for CKD-HPT, HP, and HK are expected to grow modestly over the forecast period, from $2.6 billion in 2024 to $4.0 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.

Report Scope

Overview of CKD, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized CKD- HPT, HP and HK therapeutics market revenue in 7MM (US, 5EU, and Japan), annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern in 2024 and forecast for 10 years to 2034.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the CKD- HPT, HP and HK therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis, comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for CKD- HPT, HP and HK treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM CKD- HPT, HP and HK therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.

Companies Featured

Amgen

Ono Pharmaceuticals

Kyowa Kirin Co

Opko Health

CSL

Akebia

Torii Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca

Ardelyx

Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho

Pathalys Pharma

Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of CKD

3.2. Classification of CKD

3.3. Etiology & Pathophysiology of CKD-HPT, HP, and HK

3.4. CKD- HPT, HP, and HK SWOT Analysis



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD

4.2. Age-Specific Trends in Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD

4.3. Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD

4.4. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD Based on Dialysis Dependence

4.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD with HPT

4.6. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD with HP

4.7. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD with HK

4.8. Total Prevalent Cases of CKD

4.9. Total Prevalent Cases of CKD by Stage

4.10. Sources and Methodology: Total Prevalent Cases of CKD by Stage

4.11. Sources and Methodology: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD

4.12. Sources and Methodology: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD by Stage

4.13. Sources and Methodology: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD Based on Dialysis Dependence

4.14. Sources and Methodology: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD with HPT, HP, and HK Among Dialysis-Dependent and Non-dialysis-Dependent CKD Cases

4.15. Sources and Methodology: Total Prevalent Cases of CKD

4.16. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD with HPT Among Dialysis-Dependent and Non-Dialysis-Dependent CKD Cases

4.17. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD with HP Among Dialysis-Dependent and Non-dialysis-Dependent CKD Cases

4.18. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD with HK Among Dialysis-Dependent and Non-Dialysis-Dependent CKD Cases



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. Current Treatment Options

5.3. Product Profile: sevelamer carbonate/sevelamer hydrochloride

5.4. Product Profile: lanthanum carbonate

5.5. Product Profile: Velphoro (sucroferric oxyhydroxide)

5.6. Product Profile: Auryxia (ferric citrate)

5.7. Product Profile: cinacalcet

5.8. Product Profile: Auryxia (ferric citrate)

5.9. Product Profile: Parsabiv (etelcalcetide hydrochloride)

5.10. Product Profile: Orkedia (evocalcet)

5.11. Product Profile: Rayaldee (calcifediol ER)

5.12. Product Profile: Veltassa (patiromer sorbitex calcium)

5.13. Product Profile: Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate)

5.14. Product Profile: Xphozah/Phozevel (tenapanor hydrochloride)



6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in CKD- HPT, HP, and HK

6.2. Poor Medication Adherence and High Pill Burden

6.3. Drug Cost and Market Access

6.4. Improving Tolerability and Side-Effect Profile

6.5. Optimal Management of HK Treatments



7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design for CKD- HPT, HP, and HK

7.2. Trends in Deal-Making in CKD- HPT, HP, and HK



8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. CKD- HPT, HP, and HK Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for CKD- HPT, HP, and HK

8.3. Product Profile: upacicalcet sodium

8.4. Product Profile: AP-301

8.5. Product Profile: TS-172

8.6. CKD- HPT, HP, and HK Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview



9. Market Outlook

9.1. CKD- HPT, HP, and HK Market Outlook

9.2. CKD- HPT, HP, and HK Market Forecast

9.3. Market Drivers and Barriers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vy97fp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.