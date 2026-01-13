David Ebrahimzadeh and Corniche Capital Announce Strategic Investment in Six Producing and Development-Stage Gold Mines

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh , founder of Corniche Capital , today announced a strategic investment in a portfolio of six producing and development-stage gold mines located in Bolivia, further strengthening his focus on high-quality real assets amid continued strength in global gold markets.

The six gold mines collectively represent an estimated 900,000 ounces of recoverable gold, equating to an implied gross market value of approximately $4.13 billion based on current spot gold prices near $4,600 per ounce.

Gold has re-emerged as one of the most compelling asset classes in today’s macroeconomic environment. Persistent inflation, geopolitical instability, expanding sovereign debt, and currency volatility have driven renewed investor interest in tangible stores of value. Central bank accumulation and constrained new supply have further reinforced gold’s long-term outlook.

“I view gold as a durable, globally recognized store of value,” said David Ebrahimzadeh . “These six mines provide meaningful exposure to that thesis, and assets with real ounces in the ground and long-term production potential are increasingly attractive in the current environment.”

The Bolivian gold mines included in this investment are located in established mining regions with favorable geology and a long history of mineral production. The portfolio offers a combination of near-term production capability and longer-term development upside, providing leverage to continued strength in precious metals markets.

Through Corniche Capital , David Ebrahimzadeh continues to pursue investments aligned with long-duration macroeconomic trends, emphasizing scarcity, resilience, and intrinsic value.

About David Ebrahimzadeh

David Ebrahimzadeh is an investor and entrepreneur focused on real assets, precious metals, and alternative investments. He is the founder of Corniche Capital and is known for a disciplined, macro-driven approach to long-term value creation.

About Corniche Capital

Corniche Capital is a private investment firm focused on strategic investments across real assets and alternative opportunities. The firm emphasizes durability, capital preservation, and asymmetric return potential.

Media Contact

David Ebrahimzadeh

Email: david@cornichecapital.com

Website: https://www.davidebrahimzadeh.com

Company: https://www.cornichecapital.com

LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/in/davideb

X (Twitter): https://x.com/debrahimzadeh?s=11

Digital & Social Links

Websites:

www.davidebrahimzadeh.com

www.cornichecapital.com

Social Media:

LinkedIn – David Ebrahimzadeh

X (Twitter) – @debrahimzadeh

Hashtags:

#DavidEbrahimzadeh #CornicheCapital #Gold #GoldMines

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b15d8b10-4205-4a1f-882f-275abc7d9c43