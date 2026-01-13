Bipolar Disorder Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast Report 2024-2034 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka, AbbVie, Bristol Myers-Squibb, OWP, Sumitomo, Pfizer

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bipolar Disorder: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 7MM and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Bipolar Disorder market through 2034.



The bipolar disorder market is crowded with inexpensive generic products and off-label drugs.There are currently not many effective treatments targeting bipolar depression, warranting targeted drug development. In the late-stage pipeline (Phase IIb onwards), there are four products being developed to target the depressive polarity of bipolar disorder.

The BD market across the 7MM was valued at $5.6 billion in the 2024 baseline year. Over the 10- year forecast period, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%, reaching $9.4 billion by 2034. The entry of the six pipeline products during the forecast period will have a significant impact on the market. They are anticipated to contribute $2.8 billion in sales by 2034.



Report Scope

Overview of Bipolar Disorder (BD) market, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized BD therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2024 to 2034.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the BD market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for BD. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM BD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Companies Featured

Johnson & Johnson

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

AbbVie Inc

Bristol Myers-Squibb

OWP Pharmaceuticals

Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of Bipolar Disorder (BD)

3.2. Pathophysiology of Bipolar Disorder (BD)

3.3. Classification of Bipolar Disorder (BD)

3.4. Bipolar Disorder SWOT Analysis



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Lifetime Total Prevalent Cases of BD (I and II), Both Sexes, All Ages 12 Years, 2024-34

4.2. Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of BD (I and II), Both Sexes, All Ages 12 Years, 2024-34

4.3. Sex-Specific Lifetime Total Prevalent Cases of BD (I and II), All Ages 12 Years, 2024

4.4. Sex-Specific Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of BD (I and II), All Ages 12 Years, 2024

4.5. Age-Specific Trends in Lifetime Total Prevalent Cases of BD (I and II), Both Sexes, 2024

4.6. Age-Specific Trends in Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of BD (I and II), Both Sexes, 2024

4.7. Lifetime Total Prevalent Cases of BD by Subtype, Both Sexes, All Ages 12 Years, 2024

4.8. Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of BD by Subtype, Both Sexes, All Ages 12 Years, 2024

4.9. Sources and Methodology for the Lifetime Total Prevalence of BD I and BD II in Adolescents

4.10. Sources and Methodology for the Lifetime Total Prevalence of BD I and BD II in Adults

4.11. Sources and Methodology for the Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalence of BD I and BD II in Adolescents

4.12. Sources and Methodology for the Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalence of BD I and BD II in Adults

4.13. Sources and Methodology - Lifetime Total Prevalent Cases of BD in Adolescents

4.14. Sources and Methodology - Lifetime Total Prevalent Cases of BD in Adults

4.15. Sources and Methodology - Lifetime Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of BD



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. Treatment Paradigm - Bipolar I

5.3. Treatment Paradigm - Bipolar II

5.4. Current Treatment Options

5.5. Product Profile: Anticonvulsants (e.g., lithium, carbamazepine, lamotrigine, valproate)

5.6. Product Profile: Loxapine (e.g., Adasuve)

5.7. Product Profile: Aripiprazole (e.g., Abilify)

5.8. Product Profile: LAI antipsychotics (e.g., Abilify Maintena, Risperdal Consta, Rykindo)

5.9. Product Profile: Zipradisone (e.g. Geodon/Zeldox)

5.10. Product Profile Lurasidone (Latuda)

5.11. Product Profile: Quetiapine (e.g. Seroquel, Seroquel XR)

5.12. Product Profile: Risperidone (e.g. Risperdal)

5.13. Product Profile: Other atypical antipsychotics (e.g., asenapine, olanzapine)

5.14. Product Profile: Cariprazine (e.g., Vraylar, Reagila)

5.15. Product Profile: Lybalvi (olanzapine + samidorphan)

5.16. Product Profile: Caplyta (lumateperone)

5.17. Product Profile: Fanapt (Iloperidone)

5.18. Product Profile: Igalmi (dexmedetomidine)



6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in Bipolar Disorder

6.2. Lack of Effective Treatments for Bipolar Depression

6.3. Measures to Improve Earlier Diagnosis Rates and Patient Compliance

6.4. More Effective Clinical Trials



7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design in BD

7.2. Trends in Deal-Making in BD



8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. Bipolar Disorder (BD) Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for Bipolar Disorder (BD)

8.3. Product Profile: Jina Pharmaceutical's endoxifen

8.4. Product Profile: Bristol Myers-Squibb's Cobenfy (trospium chloride + xanomeline)

8.5. Product Profile: Vanda Pharmaceutical's Bysanti (milsaperidone)

8.6. Product Profile: NRX Pharmaceutical's Cyclurad (cycloserine + lurasidone) and NRX-100

8.7. Product Profile: Xenon Pharmaceutical's azetukalner

8.8. Bipolar Disorder (BD): Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview



9. Market Outlook

9.1. Bipolar Disorder (BD) Market Forecast

9.2. Market Drivers and Barriers



10. Appendix

10.1. Diagnostic criteria for a manic episode

10.2. Diagnostic criteria for a hypomanic episode

10.3. Diagnostic criteria for a major depressive episode

10.4. Primary Research: KOL Information

10.5. Bibliography

10.6. About the Authors



