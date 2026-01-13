Medisana Shines at CES 2026: Immersive Demos & User-Centric Innovations Win Over Global Attendees

Las Vegas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medisana, a German medical and health technology brand with more than 44 years of experience, has successfully concluded its participation at CES 2026. Guided by its core promise, “YOUR HEALTH IN GOOD HANDS,” Medisana presented a comprehensive portfolio spanning home health monitoring, localized physiotherapy, and daily comfort care—demonstrating how German engineering and medical-grade standards are applied to practical, everyday health solutions for consumers worldwide.

Video: https://youtu.be/lRd-OBtjhls

At CES 2026, Medisana’s booth was designed as a hands-on demonstration space, allowing visitors to explore products in simulated home-use scenarios. The on-site team provided personalized demos, explaining how each product adapts to North American lifestyles—for example, the adjustable cuffs of health monitors fitting a wide range of arm sizes and the wireless design of massagers suiting on-the-go use. These vivid, scenario-based experiences generated constant inquiries and partnership discussions, with many retailers expressing strong interest in collaboration.





Founded in 1982 in Bonn, Germany, Medisana has spent more than 44 years advancing health technology with a strong focus on user needs—integrating market feedback into every stage of R&D and blending technological innovation with ease of use.

This philosophy is reflected across Medisana’s portfolio, ranging from certified medical devices to everyday wellness solutions. All products comply with major global regulatory standards, including China’s NMPA, the EU’s CE requirements, and U.S. FDA regulations, enabling Medisana to adapt successfully to diverse markets while maintaining consistent quality and reliability.





In particular, the upcoming FM800 Foot Massager emerged as a standout highlight of Medisana’s presence at CES 2026. Designed for people who spend long hours standing, experience cold feet, or face circulation challenges, the FM800 is equipped with a large, high-definition display that provides real-time feedback, along with a wireless handheld controller that allows users to adjust settings comfortably while seated. Combining roller kneading with an innovative three-stage air compression massage system, the FM800 delivers deep, soothing relief.

During the exhibition, attendees lined up to try the product, with many giving thumbs-up and sharing positive feedback with the on-site team. Its user-friendly design and targeted functionality received overwhelming acclaim, making the FM800 a hot topic among visitors throughout the exhibition.





At the exhibition, a Medisana representative said:

“North America’s at-home health management sector is booming, with consumers increasingly seeking professional, easy-to-use solutions that fit their daily lives—and this is exactly where Medisana’s strength lies. What stood out at CES was that many attendees and retailers who were new to our brand quickly recognized its value after testing our products. We’re confident in deepening our footprint in North America by continuing to deliver user-centric innovations.”

This positive reception underscores a clear market fit. The successful conclusion of CES 2026 marks a key milestone for Medisana’s North American expansion. With its 44-year legacy of reliability and user-centric innovation, the brand will continue to bridge professional medical technology with daily home use, bringing its promise of “YOUR HEALTH IN GOOD HANDS” to more households worldwide.





About Medisana

Founded in Germany in 1982, Medisana has 44 years of professional expertise in health technology and has become a trusted health brand widely recognized across Europe for the exceptional quality of its products. Today, Medisana serves consumers in over 50 countries, is available through more than 50,000 retail outlets, and has earned the trust of over 40 million users worldwide.

Visit http://medisana-usa.com to learn more.