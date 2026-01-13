Edtech Market Strategic Intelligence Report 2025-2030: Learning Materials, Tools and Enablers, Edtech Platforms, and Education Providers

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Edtech" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Educational technology (edtech) refers to technology that helps facilitate learning. This can feature in classrooms, online platforms, informal learning spaces, and corporate learning.
The edtech market is consolidating after a pandemic boom. Venture capital funding has dropped off since its 2021 peak, and the market is overcrowded with companies offering similar products. Small companies are exiting the market through bankruptcy or acquisition. In 2026, companies that prioritize AI integration, product efficacy, and measurable learning outcomes will come out on top.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is redefining personalized education. AI provides tailored learning paths and intelligent tutoring systems for students while automating administrative tasks for educators. It is shifting education away from a one-size-fits-all model to a highly personalized, data-driven ecosystem. Edtech companies must treat AI as a fundamental part of their offerings and prioritize personalization.
- Edtech has disrupted traditional education and teaching methods. It allows teachers to teach and students to learn in an environment that uses devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Its range broadly encompasses hardware, software (delivered as apps), and online learning environments such as massive open online courses (MOOCs).
- This report provides a clear and comprehensive overview of the edtech theme and explains the conditions driving its growth. It also includes details of the key technologies changing the education industry and the leading vendors across all aspects of the edtech market.
