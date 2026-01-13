Oceania Energy Transition Industry Report 2025: Key Sectors and Companies Driving Development

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oceania Energy Transition - Sectors and Companies Driving Development - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Oceania holds vast untapped renewable energy potential, and momentum is accelerating as governments adopt more targeted policies and investment frameworks to advance decarbonization. However, Australia, the largest country in the region, is still recording high per capita emissions, with 14.5tCO2e per person in 2023, and has not committed to a coal phase-out timeline. This statistic leads to doubts over the deliverability of the region's decarbonization journey and overall energy transition.
Oceania has been heavily investing in solar PV, with the technology's capacity set to account for 63% of the region's capacity mix in 2035. Overall, renewable power generation is set to account for 84% in 2035 - a significant growth since 60% in 2025. However, Australia is still expected to increase its coal capacity by almost 1GW between 2025 and 2031, and the region's gas capacity is also set to increase, reaching 22GW in 2035. Despite these challenges, Oceania as a whole is forecasted to reach over 50% of renewable power generation in 2027, placing it ahead of the global average.
Energy storage is emerging as a critical enabler for renewable integration, with Australia expanding and diversifying large-scale battery projects. EV uptake in Oceania is gaining momentum, driven by policies such as Australia's New Vehicle Efficiency Standard and New Zealand's Clean Car Standard, as well as and planned expansion of the national charging networks. CCUS capacity in Oceania is still in early development, as most of the projects are still in the pipeline, with only three projects currently active within the whole region. Australia is positioning itself as a key low-carbon hydrogen exporter. However, over 50 projects have been cancelled or stalled, so the deliverability of the region's export targets carries uncertainty.
Report Scope
- Oceanian CO2 emissions, renewable energy potential, leaders in renewable energy, renewable energy policies, power consumption and demand, renewable power capacity and generation, decommissioning of thermal power, energy storage capacity, electric vehicle and hybrid vehicle sales, upcoming renewable refineries, biodiesel, ethanol, RD, SAFs, CCUS outlook, upcoming CCS projects, hydrogen policies, upcoming hydrogen capacity by stage, type and end use.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Oceania CO2 emissions
- Sector grid and leaders
- Power Outlook & Generation
- Power capacity share outlook
- Power generation share outlook
- Oceanian countries' renewable generation share
- Thermal power: upcoming and decommissioning capacity
- Major players in renewable power
- Oceania climate targets and policies
- Renewable power investment and financial support in Oceania
- Energy Storage
- Energy storage outlook in Oceania
- Electric Vehicles
- Key policies concerning EVs and charging infrastructure
- Growth in BEV sales and charging infrastructure
- Renewable Fuels
- Renewable refineries
- RD and SAF outlook
- Oceania's largest upcoming renewable refineries
- CCUS
- CCUS policies and funding
- Oceania CCUS outlook
- Largest upcoming carbon capture and storage projects in Oceania
- Hydrogen
- Key low-carbon hydrogen policies and funding in Oceania
- Low-carbon hydrogen capacity by development stage
- Target end-use industries for low-carbon hydrogen
- Oceania's largest upcoming hydrogen projects
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6c5of
