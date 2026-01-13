SalMar – Settlement of acquisition of shares in Øylaks MTB AS – issue of new shares

Frøya, 13 January 2026:

SalMar has agreed to acquire 49% of the shares in Øylaks MTB AS (the “Transaction”), following which SalMar will own 100% of the company. Øylaks MTB AS owns one license to produce Atlantic salmon.

The agreed purchase price in the Transaction will be settled by the issuance of 209,402 new shares by SalMar ASA (the “Company”) at a subscription price of NOK 655.20 per share (the “Consideration Shares”).

The board of directors has today resolved to issue the Consideration Shares as settlement for the Transaction, pursuant to an authorisation registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on 20 June 2025.

Following the issuance of the Consideration Shares, the Company's share capital will be NOK 33,899,229.25, divided into 135,596,917 shares, each share with a par value of NOK 0.25.

The share capital increase will be registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrik Steinvik, CFO

Tel: +47 900 84 538

Email: ulrik.steinvik@salmar.no

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway, Offshore and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations. In addition SalMar owns 50% of Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no for more information about the company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements stipulated in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.