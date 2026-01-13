























Company Announcement No 01/2026



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk











12 January 2026



Dear Sirs

Managers’ and related party transactions in shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S, now AL Sydbank A/S

In compliance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, AL Sydbank A/S (AL Sydbank) publishes share transactions at the Bank conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

The transaction was made by Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank, now AL Sydbank, on 6 February 2025, in shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S (Vestjysk Bank), now AL Sydbank. Consequently this is not a current transaction.

As Vestjysk Bank has merged with AL Sydbank since the transaction was made and the Vestjysk Bank share has been delisted and terminated in connection with the merger, the obligation to publish the transaction has been transferred to AL Sydbank.

Reference is made to the attached template, offering more detailed information about the transaction.

Yours sincerely

AL Sydbank A/S

Attachments