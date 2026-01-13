Half-year report on the liquidity contract - Renault SA - H2 2025

January 13, 2026

HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2025:

  • 143,730 shares
  • € 21,061,685.

In the second half of 2025, were carried out:

  • 7,239 purchase transactions for 1,585,881 shares and € 54,894,756
  • 9,555 sale transactions for 1,571,001 shares and €54,826,677.

As a reminder:

1. In the previous half-year report, on June 30, 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 128,850 shares
  • € 21,129,764.

2. In the first half of 2025, were carried out:

  • 9,654 purchase transactions for 2,019,314 shares and €93,437,616
  • 12,415 sale transactions for 1,914,067 shares and €89,088,222

3. As of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 0 share
  • € 25,000,000.

The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.

