Half-year report on the liquidity contract - Renault SA - H2 2025

|Regulated Information
January 13, 2026
HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2025:
- 143,730 shares
- € 21,061,685.
In the second half of 2025, were carried out:
- 7,239 purchase transactions for 1,585,881 shares and € 54,894,756
- 9,555 sale transactions for 1,571,001 shares and €54,826,677.
As a reminder:
1. In the previous half-year report, on June 30, 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 128,850 shares
- € 21,129,764.
2. In the first half of 2025, were carried out:
- 9,654 purchase transactions for 2,019,314 shares and €93,437,616
- 12,415 sale transactions for 1,914,067 shares and €89,088,222
3. As of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 0 share
- € 25,000,000.
The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.
