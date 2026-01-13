Half-year report on the liquidity contract - Renault SA - H2 2025

Regulated Information



January 13, 2026

HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2025:

143,730 shares

€ 21,061,685.

In the second half of 2025, were carried out:

7,239 purchase transactions for 1,585,881 shares and € 54,894,756

9,555 sale transactions for 1,571,001 shares and €54,826,677.

As a reminder:

1. In the previous half-year report, on June 30, 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

128,850 shares

€ 21,129,764.

2. In the first half of 2025, were carried out:

9,654 purchase transactions for 2,019,314 shares and €93,437,616

12,415 sale transactions for 1,914,067 shares and €89,088,222

3. As of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

0 share

€ 25,000,000.

The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.

RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Florent Chaix

+33 6 07 88 83 05

florent.chaix@renault.com

Attachment