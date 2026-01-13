VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from January 05th to January 09th,2026

Nanterre, January 12th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from January 05th to January 09th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 05th to January 09th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-01-06 FR0000125486 18 077 121,062649 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-06 FR0000125486 17 514 121,076859 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-06 FR0000125486 9 088 121,034056 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-06 FR0000125486 3 397 121,047601 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-07 FR0000125486 18 826 123,715046 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-07 FR0000125486 17 055 123,812595 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-07 FR0000125486 9 136 123,872143 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-07 FR0000125486 2 604 124,042147 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-08 FR0000125486 21 313 123,955412 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-08 FR0000125486 14 528 123,938223 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-08 FR0000125486 8 966 123,955699 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-08 FR0000125486 3 891 123,947815 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-09 FR0000125486 18 618 121,453464 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-09 FR0000125486 17 395 121,495999 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-09 FR0000125486 9 265 121,430270 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-09 FR0000125486 3 916 121,392824 TQEX TOTAL 193 589 122,5623

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

