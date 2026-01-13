VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from January 05th to January 09th,2026

Nanterre, January 12th, 2026   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from January 05th to January 09th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 05th to January 09th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-01-06FR000012548618 077121,062649CEUX
VINCI2026-01-06FR000012548617 514121,076859XPAR
VINCI2026-01-06FR00001254869 088121,034056AQEU
VINCI2026-01-06FR00001254863 397121,047601TQEX
VINCI2026-01-07FR000012548618 826123,715046XPAR
VINCI2026-01-07FR000012548617 055123,812595CEUX
VINCI2026-01-07FR00001254869 136123,872143AQEU
VINCI2026-01-07FR00001254862 604124,042147TQEX
VINCI2026-01-08FR000012548621 313123,955412XPAR
VINCI2026-01-08FR000012548614 528123,938223CEUX
VINCI2026-01-08FR00001254868 966123,955699AQEU
VINCI2026-01-08FR00001254863 891123,947815TQEX
VINCI2026-01-09FR000012548618 618121,453464CEUX
VINCI2026-01-09FR000012548617 395121,495999XPAR
VINCI2026-01-09FR00001254869 265121,430270AQEU
VINCI2026-01-09FR00001254863 916121,392824TQEX
      
  TOTAL193 589122,5623 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

