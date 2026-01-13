Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from January 6 to January 9, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from January 6 to January 9, 2026

Puteaux, January 13, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from January 6 to January 9, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/06/2026 FR0012435121 68,029 24.3097 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/06/2026 FR0012435121 29,038 24.2622 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/06/2026 FR0012435121 4,332 24.2813 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/06/2026 FR0012435121 7,278 24.2859 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/07/2026 FR0012435121 66,337 24.8113 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/07/2026 FR0012435121 29,445 24.7704 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/07/2026 FR0012435121 4,281 24.7657 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/07/2026 FR0012435121 7,029 24.7770 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/08/2026 FR0012435121 66,135 24.8907 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/08/2026 FR0012435121 30,494 24.8593 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/08/2026 FR0012435121 4,504 24.8567 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/08/2026 FR0012435121 6,911 24.8706 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/09/2026 FR0012435121 66,121 24.6902 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/09/2026 FR0012435121 31,234 24.6773 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/09/2026 FR0012435121 4,609 24.6650 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/09/2026 FR0012435121 6,934 24.6777 AQE Total 432,711 24.6627



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

The liquidity contract agreed with Oddo BHF (Group Natixis) has been suspended.

