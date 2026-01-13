Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from January 6 to January 9, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from January 6 to January 9, 2026

Puteaux, January 13, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from January 6 to January 9, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/06/2026FR001243512168,02924.3097XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/06/2026FR001243512129,03824.2622DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/06/2026FR00124351214,33224.2813TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/06/2026FR00124351217,27824.2859AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/07/2026FR001243512166,33724.8113XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/07/2026FR001243512129,44524.7704DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/07/2026FR00124351214,28124.7657TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/07/2026FR00124351217,02924.7770AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/08/2026FR001243512166,13524.8907XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/08/2026FR001243512130,49424.8593DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/08/2026FR00124351214,50424.8567TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/08/2026FR00124351216,91124.8706AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/09/2026FR001243512166,12124.6902XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/09/2026FR001243512131,23424.6773DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/09/2026FR00124351214,60924.6650TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/09/2026FR00124351216,93424.6777AQE
 Total432,71124.6627 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

The liquidity contract agreed with Oddo BHF (Group Natixis) has been suspended.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

