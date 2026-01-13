DEADLINE ALERT for BTDR, GAUZ, ITGR, FFIV: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR)

Class Period: June 6, 2024 – November 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the SEAL04 chip projected to have a chip-level energy efficiency of 5 J/TH would be ready for use in the A4 rigs with an expected mass production to begin in the second quarter 2025; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAUZ)

Class Period: March 11, 2025 – November 13, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) three of the Company’s French subsidiaries lacked the financial means to meet their debts as they became due; (2) as a result, it was substantially likely insolvency proceedings would be commenced; (3) as a result, it was substantially likely a potential default under the Company’s existing senior secured debt facilities would be triggered; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR)

Class Period: July 25, 2024 – October 22, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer’s claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company’s C&V segment; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV)

Class Period: October 28, 2024 – October 27, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 17, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) F5 was the subject of a significant security incident, placing its clientele’s security and the Company’s future prospects at significant risk; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

