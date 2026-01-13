Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Klarna Group plc Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Klarna securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 10, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/KLAR.

Klarna Case Details

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



(1) defendants materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially go up within a few months of the IPO, which they either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to Klarna’s buy now, pay later (“BNPL”) loans; and

(2) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

What's Next for Klarna Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/KLAR or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Klarna you have until February 20, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Klarna Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Klarna Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

