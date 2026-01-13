Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Adds Virtual Primary Care from Doctor On Demand to Provider Network

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of an ongoing commitment to expand access to care, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) today announced the addition of virtual primary care services from Doctor On Demand® by Included Health (Doctor On Demand) to its network.

For the past decade, Blue Cross has offered Doctor On Demand as a convenient alternative for behavioral healthcare and urgent but non-emergency conditions, such as upper respiratory infections, allergies, sports injuries and prescription refills. In these cases, much like at an urgent care setting, the attending physician can vary by visit. The addition of primary care services comes with the option for Blue Cross members to establish a dedicated virtual primary care provider.

Virtual care is widely recognized as a useful and convenient option for people who live in less populated and remote areas, work non-traditional hours, face long commutes, or experience extended wait times for in-person appointments. In many cases, virtual care is preferred by patients, even when in-person options are available. According to the American Hospital Association , more than 70% of people in younger generations (Gen Z, millennials and Gen X) prefer the convenience of virtual care. Furthermore, primary care services from Doctor On Demand are often available at a much lower out-of-pocket cost for members.

“By adding Doctor On Demand virtual primary care to our network, we are meeting more of our members where they are and removing barriers to help them get the important routine services they need,” said Eric Hoag, Vice President of Provider Relations at Blue Cross. “This solution will help ensure more of our members are able to establish an ongoing relationship with a primary care provider who knows their health history, provides preventive care, and guides them through their healthcare journey, all from the comfort of their home.”

All Blue Cross members who have health insurance through their employer, Medicare or the state’s Medical Assistance program now have access to virtual primary care services through Doctor On Demand – in addition to the established behavioral health and urgent care offerings that have been in place for years.

The majority of primary care services traditionally provided at a clinic – including annual check-ups, routine screenings, treatment of common illnesses, chronic disease management, and more – can be handled virtually from anywhere in consultation with a dedicated primary care provider.

For services that require patients to be seen in person, referrals to brick-and-mortar locations will be provided. Doctor On Demand may also refer patients for in-network lab services, order imaging, or submit prescriptions to their preferred in-network pharmacy.

“We’ve been privileged to provide working Minnesotans and their families with virtual urgent care and mental health services for more than a decade, and we are incredibly proud to expand our partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota to offer virtual primary care to its members,” said Ami Parekh, MD, Chief Health Officer at Included Health. “Through our national network of clinicians, members can schedule their first virtual primary care appointment in less than five days, compared to the national average of 24 days. At Doctor On Demand by Included Health, we’ve pioneered a virtual-first model that delivers high-quality, compassionate, and convenient primary care, which is available today to nearly 20 million people.”

Blue Cross members across the country can now access virtual primary through the Doctor On Demand app or the Blue Care AdvisorSM app. For more information about virtual primary care from Doctor On Demand, please visit: https://includedhealth.com/health-plans/primary-care/ .

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Bluecrossmn.com) has supported our members by ensuring access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 3 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.



About Doctor On Demand by Included Health

Doctor On Demand® is a nationwide practice delivering virtual primary care, behavioral health, everyday & urgent care, and chronic condition management & prevention as part of Included Health’s integrated offering for leading health plans and employers. Included Health is a new kind of healthcare company that delivers personalized all-in-one healthcare to millions of people nationwide. We provide healthcare access, answers, and advocacy through a modern experience designed to treat people better—mind, body, and wallet. It’s all included: comprehensive virtual and in-person care, system-wide navigation and care coordination, and 24/7 support for every clinical and administrative need. Our members see better doctors, experience better outcomes, and have more healthy days, all at lower cost. Doctor On Demand® by Included Health is an independent company that provides telehealth services. Learn more at includedhealth.com.

