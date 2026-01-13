AI-Based Orthopedic Imaging Market Intelligence Report 2025-2034

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Orthopedic Imaging Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI-based orthopedic imaging market is experiencing remarkable growth, with projected expansion from $1.63 billion in 2024 to $2.2 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 34.6%. This growth is fueled by increased cases of musculoskeletal disorders, an aging population, and a rise in orthopedic surgeries. Factors contributing to the market's rapid development include higher obesity-related joint complications, better hospital infrastructure, and a spike in road accidents and sports injuries.

Looking further ahead, the market is predicted to reach $7.14 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 34.2%. This is driven by demand for early diagnosis, increased healthcare spending, heightened patient awareness, and the expansion of diagnostic imaging centers. Significant trends include advancements in three-dimensional imaging, automated fracture detection tools, and innovations in hybrid imaging modalities. Additionally, investment in orthopedic startups is rising, with efforts in precision imaging and remote imaging solutions.

AI's role in diagnosing musculoskeletal disorders is pivotal, offering accurate image analyses that enhance early detection and treatment plans. For example, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities in the UK reported an increase in long-term MSK conditions to 18.4% in 2023 from 17.6% in 2022, highlighting a growing demand for sophisticated diagnostic tools. Players like Clarius Mobile Health have introduced advanced AI models enhancing diagnostic capabilities, evidenced by their FDA-cleared Clarius MSK AI model.

The industry is witnessing strategic movements, such as moveUP.care's acquisition of Deep Structure.ai to boost orthopedic care capabilities through AI. This acquisition aims to strengthen moveUP's presence in the US utilizing Deep Structure.ai's AI-driven imaging solutions.

Key market players include Synopsys Inc., United Imaging Intelligence Co. Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Brainlab AG, and others. North America led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region. The report covers regions like Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and countries including the USA, China, Japan, and Germany.

However, global trade relations and tariffs pose challenges, particularly impacting the medical equipment sector. The rise in US tariffs affects parts used in imaging machines, leading to price pressures and margin concerns for manufacturers. Companies are mitigating these risks by dual-sourcing, expanding domestic production, and investing in R&D for cost-effective materials.

This report examines the sizable and rapidly expanding AI-based orthopedic imaging market, detailing its relationship to the overall economy and similar sectors. It delves into technological disruptions, regulatory evolutions, and shifting consumer preferences that will influence the market's trajectory.

The report explores market characteristics, size, and growth patterns, supported by segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive landscapes, and strategic insights. It charts market growth historically and via forecasts by geography:

Outlines market size in terms of value while offering projections by considering technological advances, geopolitical tensions, and economic factors.

Breaks the market down into subcategories, including software, hardware, and services for detailed analysis.

Provides geographical breakdowns to compare market size and growth historically and in forecasts.

Analyzes competitive dynamics, market shares, and leading companies, alongside significant financial transactions that have shaped recent market developments.

Strategizes market navigation post-crisis, pinpointing growth opportunities as the market adapts and recovers.

1) By Component: Software; Hardware; Services

2) By Modality: X-Ray; Computed Tomography (CT); Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI); Other Modalities

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

4) By Application: Fracture Detection; Bone Age Assessment; Joint Disease Diagnosis; Bone Tumor Detection; Other Applications

1) Software: Image Analysis and Processing, Visualization and Detection, Workflow Management, Diagnostic and Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning Algorithms

2) Hardware: Imaging Systems, AI-Integrated Devices, GPUs, Workstations, Data Storage Systems

3) Services: Installation, Integration, Training, Consulting, Maintenance, Cloud-Based AI Services

Geographies: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions Covered: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data Segmentation: Historic and forecast data, market share analysis by nation and region, and segmentation by market.

Format and Delivery: PDF, Word, and Excel Data Dashboard with sourcing and referencing provided through end notes.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Orthopedic Imaging market report include:

