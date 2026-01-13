Regional Opportunities in Asia-Pacific's Interventional Ultrasound Market, 2025-2035

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Interventional Ultrasound Market: Focus on Application, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific interventional ultrasound market is projected to reach $1.23 billion by 2035 from $590.9 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The regional burden of chronic diseases, the growing desire for less invasive treatments, and the growing use of image-guided therapies in cardiology, cancer, and gastroenterology are all driving the Asia-Pacific interventional ultrasound market's rapid expansion. In APAC, interventional ultrasonography is especially appealing since it provides real-time guidance, lowers radiation exposure, and is reasonably priced, making it appropriate for both resource-constrained outpatient clinics and sophisticated hospitals.







Technological innovations including contrast-enhanced ultrasonography, elastography, and AI-powered automation are improving diagnostic results overall, as well as accuracy and usability, which is encouraging wider clinical adoption. Operator dependence, image quality variations, price issues, and various reimbursement practices throughout APAC nations are still obstacles, nevertheless. Notwithstanding these obstacles, the market is anticipated to continue growing rapidly due to ongoing innovation, growing clinical applications, and the region's growing need for safe, radiation-free imaging solutions.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

General Surgery

Cancer

Cardiac and Endovascular

Others

Segmentation 2: by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (Research Use)

Segmentation 3: by Region

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



Market Trends

Rapid adoption of portable and handheld ultrasound systems to expand access in rural and resource-limited settings.

Increasing use of contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) and elastography for oncology and liver disease management.

Growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for automated image analysis and workflow efficiency.

Expansion of outpatient and ambulatory surgical centers leveraging interventional ultrasound for cost-effective procedures.

Rising preference for radiation-free imaging modalities over CT or fluoroscopy in minimally invasive procedures.

Key Drivers

High prevalence of chronic diseases (cancer, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal disorders) across APAC.

Rapidly aging population, especially in Japan and China, increasing demand for minimally invasive care.

Rising healthcare infrastructure investment in emerging economies such as India, China, and Southeast Asia.

Increasing government initiatives and funding to support adoption of advanced diagnostic imaging.

Growing awareness and preference for cost-effective, safe, and real-time imaging.

Challenges

Operator dependency and shortage of trained professionals in advanced interventional ultrasound techniques.

Fragmented reimbursement policies and lack of coverage in certain countries.

Affordability constraints in low- and middle-income nations limiting adoption of high-end systems.

Variability in image quality compared to CT/MRI-based interventional imaging.

Regulatory complexities and slower approval timelines for new ultrasound technologies in some APAC markets.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from an analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some prominent names established in this market are:

Canon Inc.

Edan Instruments

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Samsung Healthcare

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

SonoScape Medical Corp.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 66 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $625.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1237.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

