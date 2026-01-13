Opportunities in the AI-Driven Virtual Nursing Assistants Market: Set to Register 24.2% CAGR During 2025-2029

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Virtual Nursing Assistants Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI-driven virtual nursing assistants market is witnessing rapid expansion, with projections showing a growth from $1.41 billion in 2024 to $1.76 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising chronic illnesses, healthcare workforce shortages, an aging populace, and telehealth adoption. The market is expected to further accelerate, reaching $4.19 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 24.2%. This forecasted growth is driven by increased patient data availability, healthcare system pressures, and a focus on enhancing patient experience through new technologies and solutions.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) significantly contributes to the market's growth. This technology utilizes digital tools to gather health data from patients outside traditional settings, facilitating timely healthcare interventions. AI-driven virtual nursing assistants are pivotal in RPM, offering real-time health data tracking, alerts, and personalized care, thereby alleviating pressure on healthcare staff. In a 2025 report by the US Department of Health and Human Services, a 27% increase in RPM enrollment to nearly 1 million in 2024 underscored this trend, promoting the market's expansion.

Innovation is at the market's forefront, with companies integrating cutting-edge technologies like LIDAR-based spatial intelligence, which aids real-time patient monitoring and safety enhancements by detecting risks such as falls. For instance, Emory Healthcare has implemented LIDAR technology in virtual nursing, enhancing patient safety and optimizing nursing workflow by facilitating remote management of administrative tasks.

Strategic acquisitions also bolster market growth. In March 2025, AvaSure Holdings Inc. acquired Nurse Disrupted Inc., aiming to enhance virtual nursing solutions in acute care settings, thereby improving efficiency and reducing costs.

Key players in this market include Microsoft Corporation, HealthTap Inc., Artera Inc., Caregility LLC, and Luma Health Inc., among others. Geographically, North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region. Market dynamics are influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, with recent US tariff hikes impacting healthcare costs and prompting shifts toward local manufacturing and diversified sourcing.

Report Scope

This report answers critical questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI-driven virtual nursing assistants, examining the market's relationship with the broader economy, demographic shifts, and similar sectors. It delves into market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape, capturing historic and forecast market growth across geographies.

The market size section details both historical growth and future projections, considering major influencing factors such as technological advancements in AI, geopolitical tensions, trade tariffs, and economic variables like inflation and interest rates.

Regional and country breakdowns offer analytical insight into each geography's market size and growth trajectory.

The competitive landscape highlights the market's competitive nature, key player market shares, and pivotal financial deals shaping the industry.

The trends and strategies section provides insights into the market's evolution post-crisis, with growth strategies for participating companies.

Markets Covered:

Components: Software; Services

Technology: ASR; TTS; Text-Based Interface; NLP; Other Technologies

Deployment: Cloud Based; On-Premise; Hybrid

Applications: Symptom Checking, Appointment Scheduling, Medication Management, Information Retrieval, Patient Engagement, Clinical Decision Support, Administrative Support, Remote Monitoring

End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Patients, Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies

Subsegments:

Software: Decision Support, Patient Monitoring, Workflow Coordination, Medication Management, Predictive Analytics, Communication Interfaces

Services: Training, Consulting, Support, Managed Services, Data Security, Implementation

Companies Mentioned: Microsoft Corporation, HealthTap Inc., Artera Inc., Caregility LLC, Luma Health Inc., and many more.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, USA, and others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Includes market size ratios, growth rates, and expenditure comparison.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Virtual Nursing Assistants market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

HealthTap Inc.

Artera Inc.

Caregility LLC

Luma Health Inc.

Infermedica Sp. z o.o.

Memora Health Inc.

Buoy Health Inc.

Hyro AI Ltd.

Care Angel Inc.

Sensely Inc.

Artisight Inc.

K Health Inc.

Mediktor International S.L.

Corti ApS

AvaSure LLC

Care.AI Inc.

Tap Health Inc.

GetWellNetwork Inc.

Biofourmis Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zrhtc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment