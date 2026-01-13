NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) Provides Update on CAND Airdrop Campaign and Announces Imminent PancakeSwap BSC Pair Launch With Final Bonus CAND Opportunity

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NxGen Brands, Inc. (“NxGen” or the “Company”) (OTC: NXGB), a consumer products and brand development company advancing blockchain-enabled engagement and rewards, today announced an update on its Candy Crew CAND token airdrop campaign hosted on Gleam.io and confirmed that the event will conclude in less than 24 hours, leaving limited time for new participants to join.

As of the date of this release, the Gleam.io airdrop campaign has generated 8,244 valid entries, demonstrating strong early-stage community participation and continued momentum following the launch of the Candy Crew ecosystem and CAND utility reward token.

Airdrop Progress Update

8,244 valid entries confirmed through the Gleam.io onboarding campaign

Continued daily participation through verified social engagement and referrals

Final onboarding window now open for a limited time only

The airdrop campaign was designed to introduce participants to the Candy Crew community and reward early adopters through simple, transparent engagement tasks.

PancakeSwap BSC Pair Launch – Notice

NxGen confirms that the CAND PancakeSwap BNB Smart Chain (BSC or similar) pair is scheduled to go live by the end of January 2026, with the associated launch bonus event beginning 48 hours prior to launch. Exact timing will be announced through the Company’s official social channels.

To mark the PancakeSwap launch, NxGen will activate a time-limited bonus CAND earning opportunity, allowing new and existing participants to earn additional CAND during the final pre-launch window. With approximately two weeks remaining, these represent the final opportunities to participate before the founder-level events conclude.

The Company describes this final window as an opportunity for participants to qualify for what it refers to as “the sweetest rewards of 2026.”

Key Highlights

PancakeSwap BSC pair launching by month-end

Gleam.io CAND earning event ends in under 24 hours

Final chance for new participants to onboard via Gleam.io

8,244 verified participants to date

Community Channels

Official Candy Crew updates and final participation instructions are available through the Company’s verified social channels:

Token Utility & Disclaimer

The CAND token is a utility-based digital reward designed to facilitate engagement, promotional participation, and community-based incentives within the Candy Crew ecosystem. CAND is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an investment contract, security, or financial instrument, nor does it represent equity, ownership, profit-sharing, or voting rights in NxGen Brands, Inc. or any affiliated entity.

Participation in the Candy Crew program and receipt of CAND tokens is voluntary and intended solely for promotional, loyalty, and engagement purposes. NxGen makes no representations regarding market value, liquidity, or future performance of the CAND token.

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) is a consumer products and brand development company focused on building scalable communities, digital commerce strategies, and performance-based engagement models. Through the Candy Crew initiative and CAND token, NxGen is exploring blockchain-enabled rewards systems designed to support affiliates, customers, and brand partners. The company operates a physical candy company with fun and engaging products that focus on humor community and great taste. https://geneseecandyland.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated token listings, timing of events, community growth, and future participation. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. References to digital tokens or blockchain initiatives relate solely to utility-based engagement mechanisms and do not constitute an offer or solicitation of securities. NxGen Brands, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

