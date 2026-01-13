[Latest] Global Neurocosmetics Market Size/Share Worth USD 3.5 Billion by 2034 at a 8.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Neurocosmetics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Body Care, Face Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Bath Products, Other), By Consumer Group (Men, Women), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Neurocosmetics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.95 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.1 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3.5 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, consumer-oriented and science-driven innovations in the Neurocosmetics Market are changing both cognitive wellness and skin care. Tracking tools, advanced formulations, and personalized delivery systems improve adherence to wellness routines and produce measurable results. Home devices and multifunctional products are changing accessibility, sustainability, and efficiency for global wellness.

Key Trends & Drivers

Progress in custom neuro-active formulation: Neurocosmetic companies are starting to formulate products designed for emotional aging/cognitive wellness and stressed skin with measurable outcomes. In September 2024 Justhuman at Swanrose Inc. debuted the Microshots Age-Defying Peptide Treatment Cream with skin-repairing neuropeptides that improve emotional wellness and adherence to skincare regimens.

Increasing retail and online distribution of neurocosmetic products: Boutique stores and online retailers are streamlining their systems to widen access. In October 2025 Sisley’s Neuraé collection opened to the Wells stores in Portugal after their July 2024 flagship boutique opening in Paris, increasing open access and luxury neurocosmetics awareness in Europe.

Use of digital solutions for consumer engagement and tracking: There is a drive from the skincare sector to integrate apps and smart delivery systems to track product usage and product customization to enhance the outcome. Algenist launched an AI skincare personalization app in March 2025 to guide users in tracking their neurocosmetic routine, providing real-time feedback to improve adherence and satisfaction.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: L’Oréal Group, Sisley Cosmetics, Amyris, Inc., and Justhuman/Swanrose Inc. enhance credibility through innovation and personalized digital solutions. Brand loyalty has increased paramountly within the neurocosmetic space, and science-validated neuro-active skincare solutions are leading the field. Boutique buyers are emotionally driven and skin care holistic; there are luxury buyers all around the world.

Weaknesses: Available manufacturing technologies, neurocosmetic formulation, production cost, and construction complexity result in tier and industry imbalances. Aside from the newer participants and weaker competitors, the larger industry players do not have a construction monopoly.

Opportunities: Asia-Pacific and Latin America are open for the introduction of neurocosmetic, fostering the potential for positive growth momentum. Additional training institutes in neurotechnologies, metropolitan integrations of tele-beauty, and personalized cosmetic AI, would create an adaptable digital ecosystem for the newly formed market sector.

Threats: The market’s growth can be hindered by interruptions in the supply chain, strong rivalry from traditional and alternative skincare items, and continuous changes to rules and regulations affecting the industry. The market’s profitability may be compromised by changes in the consumer’s taste, the expiration of patents, or the introduction of new technologies in neurocosmetics. Companies also have to contend with the potential volatility of the availability of raw materials, the costs of raw materials, or both in order to sustain their competitive advantage.

Regional Perspective

North America: North America has remained the leader in the Neurocosmetic market, owing to the good healthcare facilities, strong awareness of consumers on functional skincare, and rapid uptake of neurocosmetic treatments. Clinics and hospitals also have integrated digital health tools, patient monitoring, and prescription adherence programs, which are beneficial to the region.

United States: In March 2025, L’Oréal extended its distribution of neuro-active facial and body care in the U.S. both in retail outlets and online. Consumer education programs and clinic alliances were facilitating its growth, focusing on skin-related stress issues, emotional aging, and wellness. The adoption is further enhanced by FDA approvals and patient-access programs in several states.

Canada: In June 2024, Estée also partnered with Canadian clinics to offer organized instructional interventions to patients using neurocosmetic serums and creams. Such initiatives increased understanding of neuro-active skincare advantages, the correct usage, and its increased use in urban and semi-urban populations.

Mexico: In April 2025, Sisley collaborated with local pharmacies in urban and peri-urban areas to make sure that its Neurae line is distributed readily. Demand is being fueled by increased awareness of chronic diseases and the emergence of interest in functional wellness and emotional skin care. These collaborations enhance the accessibility of consumers with the help of preserving the premium positioning of products.

Europe: Europe is a powerful market because it has good systems of public health, high levels of regulatory standards and a focus on sustainability, patient safety and functional adoption of skincare.

Germany: In May 2025, Sanofi enhanced collaboration with the networks of hospitals and incorporated the neurocosmetic education program as a part of primary care. This allowed the healthcare professionals to provide guidance to patients regarding emotional wellness, cognitive skin benefits and adherence that enhanced the patient outcomes and therapy acceptance.

United Kingdom: AstraZeneca collaborated with the NHS clinics in July 2024 to add neurocosmetics to custom weight management and wellness programs. The strategy focused on emotional skin care, multi-morbidity prevention and preemptive wellness, raising awareness and continuing practice in patients with metabolic issues.

France: Roche introduced public health initiatives in February 2025, which provide neuro-active skincare items to individuals struggling with diabetes, obesity, and stress-related skin issues. In this method, awareness campaigns were used with clinical advice to help safeguard the proper use and maximize the benefits of the therapeutic.

Asia Pacific: The region is undergoing booming growth with the increasing obesity, diabetes and metabolic disease rates, increasing access to healthcare and the increasing population of urban areas.

China: Eli Lilly launched a digital adherence pilot program in March 2025 in hospitals to test neurocosmetic application programs based on the potential to enhance patient compliance and therapy results with the use of mobile health apps. The efforts made on emotional and cognitive skin advantages make neurocosmetics one of the aspects of holistic wellness.

India: Novo Nordisk introduced educationally supported subsidized neurocosmetic products in urban and rural hospitals in April 2025. This program would enhance the level of accessibility and affordability and raise awareness on functional skincare as it relates to stress, aging, and metabolic wellness.

Japan: In January 2025, Takeda collaborated with the local clinics in providing organized neurocosmetic therapy to elderly patients. The programs dealt with the management of type 2 diabetes and aging-related cognitive and emotional skin issues, which is characteristic of Japan, which is concerned with the care of the elderly and preventive healthcare.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa): LAMEA growth is being fueled by the rising levels of chronic disease awareness, the development of better healthcare systems, and efforts to offer cheap and affordable treatments.

Brazil: Novo Nordisk introduced clinics to train on safe effective use of neurocosmetic therapy for diabetes and obesity in June 2024. The programs increased the professional support of health care and patient trust in adopting therapy.

Saudi Arabia: In March 2025, Eli Lilly will roll out systematic awareness campaigns and programs in key hospitals to market the neurocosmetic treatments so that they can achieve emotional wellness and weight control. Through these programs, urban populations were supported and access and patient knowledge were enhanced.

South Africa: May 2024, Sanofi collaborated with local clinics to increase the availability of neurocosmetic treatments, specifically in urban areas experiencing an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. The activities were meant to inform patients, enhance compliance and enhance the market of neuro-active skincare.

List of the prominent players in the Neurocosmetics Market:

LUKSO Neurocosmetics

Justhuman / Swanrose Inc.

GINGER & ME (INSKIN COSMEDICS)

Algenist (The Algenist LLC)

Arkana Cosmetics

Sisley Cosmetics (Neuraé line)

L’Oréal Group

Estée Lauder Companies

SkinSoul Cosmetics

Amyris Inc.

Others

The Neurocosmetics Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Body Care

Face Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Bath Products

Other

By Consumer Group

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

