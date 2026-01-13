Ecully, January 13, 2026 – 6:30 p.m.

SPINEWAY

2025 revenue of €12.4 million,

with an acceleration of sales in Q4 2025 (+34%)

In thousands of euros 2025 2024 Change

as a % H1 revenue 5,573 6,535 -15% H2 revenue 6,857 5,415 +27% Full-year revenue 12,430 11,950 +4%

Unaudited consolidated data

In the final quarter of 2025, Spineway, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, benefited from an acceleration in sales across all of its markets and the receipt of key account orders deferred from the first half of the year. With revenue of €3.8 million, up 34% compared with Q4 2024 (€2.8 million), Spineway recorded a particularly dynamic fourth quarter.

Spineway closed the 2025 financial year with full-year revenue of €12.4 million, an increase of 4%, despite postponements of approvals in Latin America, delays in the awarding of tenders in Asia, and tight supply conditions affecting certain subcontractors. This performance demonstrates the benefits of the Group’s geographical diversification, particularly in Asia and Latin America, where it has entered new countries.

In line with its commercial development strategy, the Group expects to obtain new approvals in 2026 for its premium ranges (Distimp and Spine Innovations) in Latin America and Asia.

Building on this strong commercial momentum and its diversified geographical footprint, the Group has the necessary strengths to consolidate its positions over the long term and become a major player in spine surgery.

Next event :

February 17, 2026 – 2025 annual results

About Spineway

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and more than 75% of its revenue comes from exports.





Spineway is eligible for the PEA-PME (equity savings plans for SMEs)

Listing venue: Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN: FR001400N2P2

Ticker: ALSPW

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com





Contacts:

Spineway

Shareholder-services line

Available Tuesday through Thursday (10 a.m.-12 midday)

08 06 70 60 60

Aelium

Investor relations

Solène Kennis

spineway@aelium.fr

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Attachment