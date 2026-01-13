Embassy Bank Honored as “Best Bank & Mortgage Company” for Fifth Consecutive Year

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embassy Bank For the Lehigh Valley is proud to announce that it has once again been named Best Bank & Mortgage Company by the Who’s Who in Business survey, featured in Lehigh Valley Style magazine. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Embassy has earned this distinguished recognition.

The Who’s Who in Business survey is conducted by FieldGoals.US, a Harrisburg-based firm and the nation's largest consumer and voter research collective. Thousands of residents across the Lehigh Valley participate annually, offering feedback on their personal experiences and identifying businesses that consistently deliver outstanding service, value, and a commitment to quality.

“Being recognized by our neighbors for the fifth straight year is a deep honor,” said Dave Lobach, Chairman, President and CEO, Embassy Bank. “Embassy’s strength has always come from trusted relationships and a long-term commitment to the Lehigh Valley. We’re proud to stand with our community.”

Embassy’s continued recognition highlights the powerful partnership between Embassy’s dedicated employees and the customers who continue to trust Embassy as their financial home.

About Embassy Bank

Embassy Bank For the Lehigh Valley, a subsidiary of Embassy Bancorp, Inc., is a full-service community bank with over $1.7 billion in assets. Since 2001, it has proudly served individuals and businesses throughout Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley through ten branch locations and a comprehensive suite of digital banking services.

As of June 2025, Embassy Bank ranks 4th in deposit market share across Lehigh and Northampton Counties. In addition to the Who’s Who in Business recognition, the Bank earned The Morning Call’s “Best Bank” designation in 2025 and continues to maintain a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial, a trusted indicator of strength and stability.

For more information, visit www.embassybank.com.

Contact:

David M. Lobach, Jr.

Chairman, President and CEO

(610) 882-8800