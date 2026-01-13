Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Apogee Enterprises, Inc., ("Apogee" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:APOG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/apogee-enterprises-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On January 7, 2026, Apogee reported its financial results for the third quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. Among other items, Apogee reported $355.3 million in sales, missing the consensus estimate of $348.6 million. Apogee's Chief Executive Officer said that "higher aluminum, restructuring and health insurance costs" all weighed on the Company's results.

On this news, Apogee's stock price fell $5.18 per share, or 13.89%, to close at $32.11 per share on January 7, 2026.

