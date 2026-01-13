Cyclr launches new innovation in the AI connectivity space - MCP PaaS

London, UK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclr today announced Cyclr MCP PaaS (Model Context Protocol Platform as a Service), a new category of integration enablement platform designed to help SaaS companies rapidly deliver AI-ready MCP Servers on top of their existing APIs. MCP PaaS provides a secure, multi-tenant foundation to build, deploy, and govern customer-specific MCP Servers - so AI agents can perform permissioned actions with auditability inside SaaS products, without the burden of building MCP infrastructure in-house.

In Cyclr’s analysis of MCP adoption, 9.4% of 460 monitored SaaS platforms released a native MCP solution in 2025 - concentrated largely among large enterprises with the resources to engineer secure AI interoperability. Cyclr MCP PaaS is designed to make that capability achievable for SaaS companies of any size, enabling them to publish customer-facing MCP Servers in minutes and offer them through an embedded, in-product marketplace experience.

With Cyclr’s MCP PaaS a SaaS company can produce and publish a new customer facing MCP Server within minutes.

“Yet again, as we did with embedded iPaaS, I’m delighted to announce a major innovation in the connectivity space,” said Fraser Davidson, CEO of Cyclr. “SaaS products are quickly becoming critical data sources for AI agents. Delivering that interoperability securely should not demand a multi-quarter rebuild. Cyclr MCP PaaS gives product and engineering teams a practical path to become AI-ready, launch MCP Servers within minutes, and create new revenue opportunities as the agent economy accelerates.”

Built on Cyclr’s established embedded integration platform, MCP PaaS brings enterprise-grade data processing and security to MCP delivery, including multi-tenant isolation and governed operations.

“MCP is the architectural foundation that helps agents translate human intent into product actions,” said Nic Butler, CTO of Cyclr. “At scale, that requires tenancy boundaries, access control, and auditability. Cyclr MCP PaaS provides a governed runtime for MCP Servers with templates, an embedded marketplace experience, and unified monitoring—so teams can move fast without sacrificing control.”

Cyclr MCP PaaS enables SaaS companies to:

Ship faster : Launch MCP Servers in minutes via a standardized approach.

: Launch MCP Servers in minutes via a standardized approach. Support customer-specific needs : Adapt to custom objects and fields without bespoke rebuilds.

: Adapt to custom objects and fields without bespoke rebuilds. Monetize safely: Offer premium AI capabilities and usage-based tiers with governance, including OAuth 2.1, RBAC, data minimization, endpoint packaging, and full audit trails.

Learn more: https://cyclr.com/product/mcp-paas

About Cyclr

Cyclr is the embedded iPaaS that enables SaaS and services companies to deliver integrations and automation natively inside their products. Cyclr provides the infrastructure and tools to build, manage, and scale integration ecosystems securely—helping SaaS companies drive adoption, retention, and expansion through seamless connectivity. Cyclr is a UK company with offices in Canada.

Press Inquiries

Daniel Twigg

daniel [at] cyclr.com

CO.5C, Corinthian House, 17 Lansdowne Road, Croydon, CR0 2BX