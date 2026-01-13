Surviving Abuse: A Journey of Healing, Forgiveness, and Redemption

Charleston, SC, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISING ABOVE – The Trauma of Abuse by June Sheehan Berlinger is a deeply personal and profoundly encouraging account of surviving and overcoming the unimaginable.

In these pages, Berlinger shares her harrowing experience of childhood trauma, incest, rape, and domestic violence. As a mother, she fought to protect her sons from abuse. Sadly, she was not always successful.

Yet through the extreme pain came life-changing transformation.

Key themes explored in RISING ABOVE include:

- Complexities of trauma

- Strategies for survival

- Power of self-determination

- Courage, bravery and perseverance

With compassion and clarity, RISING ABOVE speaks to anyone who has experienced abuse or knows of someone who may be a victim. This book is a primer for professionals who work with victims—therapists, advocates, health professionals, clergy, teachers, law enforcement and lawyers. This valuable companion is also suitable for academic courses in health, mental health, criminal justice and education.

Blending raw personal narrative with hard-earned wisdom, Berlinger became a nationally recognized expert on domestic violence. She offers readers both understanding and actionable support. Her strategies and tools for enduring, coping and ultimately healing are woven throughout the book, along with a comprehensive resource section for victims and the professionals that serve them.

RISING ABOVE is proof that healing, forgiveness, resilience, and thriving are possible on the other side of abuse.

About the Author: June Sheehan Berlinger, BSN, is a survivor, mother, nurse, writer, and public speaker. She dedicated her career to helping women. June served on Florida’s Governor’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force (1994–1997) and directed The Women’s Center at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for 14 years. Her pioneering work includes developing Florida’s first hospital protocol for domestic violence and FIRST STEP, a victim handbook that was distributed statewide. A four-time published author, June has trained health and mental healthcare professionals, law enforcement officers, attorneys and judges across the U.S. She lives with her husband Tom in Denver, Colorado.

Contact June for interviews or presentations at:

Website: RisingAboveTrauma.net

Email: RisingAboveTrauma@yahoo.com

Facebook: June Sheehan Berlinger

Instagram: Rising_Above_Trauma

RISING ABOVE – The Trauma of Abuse is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

