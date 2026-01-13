Canadian Real Estate Association to Unveil Housing Forecast for 2026

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) will be holding a press conference to release its 2026 housing market forecast, providing a national outlook for a market continuing to respond to the shifting economic landscape.

The forecast will explore key influences, including affordability, borrowing conditions, population pressures and housing supply, alongside potential policy variables that could affect market confidence.

CREA will offer a comprehensive analysis of market trends and provide recommendations intended to help address housing challenges and support a healthier housing ecosystem.

The media is invited to attend a press conference:

Date: January 15, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. EST

Location: Parliament Hill, Room 135-B West Block

A virtual link will be made available for reporters who wish to join.

Speakers include:

Janice Myers, CEO, Canadian Real Estate Association

Valérie Paquin, Chair, Canadian Real Estate Association

Shaun Cathcart, Director and Senior Economist, Housing Data and Marketing Analysis, Canadian Real Estate Association





Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

About the Canadian Real Estate Association

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada’s largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers, and sellers.

