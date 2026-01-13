Amber & Oud Cosmetics Launches Debut Luxury Skincare Line Rooted in Quiet Ritual and Clean Science

Chicago, IL, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amber & Oud Cosmetics, a woman-owned luxury skincare house founded by Hajar Madani, announces the official launch of her debut collection, introducing a refined philosophy of quiet ritual to modern skincare. Developed in partnership with leading laboratories in the United States and Canada, the line offers an intentional edit of cleansers, serums, creams, and targeted treatments designed to feel as exquisite as they perform.

Amber & Oud Cosmetics

Created over more than a year of careful development, the collection reflects her point of view: fewer, better essentials, crafted with restraint and purpose. Each formula is designed to support long-term skin comfort and radiance, with sensorial textures and clean formulation standards that elevate the everyday into something considered.

Early customer feedback has sparked organic buzz among skincare enthusiasts. Users describe skin that feels more hydrated, looks more refreshed, and appears firmer over time. Beyond visible results, many speak to the experience itself, noting a renewed connection to their routines and the calm of returning to a consistent ritual.

“Amber & Oud is built on the belief that skincare should nurture not only the skin, but the person using it,” said Hajar Madani, Owner and Founder of Amber & Oud Cosmetics. “I’m not here to overwhelm people with endless choices. I’m here to offer fewer, better products, designed to integrate seamlessly into a life well lived.”

The brand’s sensibility is deeply personal. Inspired by her heritage and the quiet artistry of care passed down through generations, Amber & Oud began in a place that shaped her philosophy: the kitchen. It was there, watching her mother blend time-honored ingredients with patience and intention, that she learned the power of preparation as a form of love. That same spirit lives in the collection today, where modern formulation meets the warmth of tradition and each step feels purposeful rather than performative.

Amber & Oud’s aesthetic mirrors her approach. Minimalist glass packaging, a curated assortment, and a commitment to restraint signal a luxury that does not compete for attention but earns loyalty through consistency. The result is skincare designed not to chase trends, but to become a lasting part of someone’s day.

The debut collection is now available exclusively at amberoudcosmetics.com.

Amber & Oud Cosmetics is a woman-owned luxury skincare brand founded by Hajar Madani. She creates science-informed, sensorially rich formulations designed to elevate daily skincare into a ritual of care. Partnering with leading laboratories in the United States and Canada, she crafts clean, effective products rooted in quiet luxury and long-term skin wellness.

