Classiq to Attend World Economic Forum 2026, Lead Davos Innovation Week Sessions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq , the leading quantum computing software company, today announced it will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, and will participate in Davos Innovation Week on January 19, 2026.

WHO: Nir Minerbi , chief executive officer of Classiq, and Regev Yativ , chief revenue officer, will be available for meetings and media interviews at Davos Innovation Week’s quantum computing day and during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, January 19-23, 2026.

WHAT: Classiq’s participation in Davos Innovation Week will focus on conversations with business and public-sector leaders about how quantum software can support practical implementation planning, including early applications in finance and other sectors.

Davos Innovation Week quantum computing track:

Quantum Technology: Unlocking the Power of the Next Computing Revolution

Nir Minerbi will deliver a keynote focused on quantum software implementation and enterprise readiness.

Regev Yativ will participate in a panel discussion on adoption pathways and commercialization.

Romi Levy , quantum solutions architect at Classiq, will lead a deep-dive workshop on quantum software implementation, with a focus on financial use cases and broader sector applications.

Open Networking Lounge in the Grialetsch room, Mountain Plaza Hotel, Oberwiesstrasse 3, 7270 Davos, 4:00-6:30 p.m. CET. A free-flow networking event for investors and family offices; corporations and corporate R&D/innovation leaders; startups and innovators; deep-tech and quantum founders; venture capitalists.

WHERE: Davos Innovation Week 7th Annual Event, Mountain Plaza Hotel Davos, Oberwiesstrasse 3, 7270 Davos Platz, Switzerland

WHEN: January 19, 2026, 2:00-6:30 p.m. CET

WHY: Davos gathers decision-makers operating under real-world constraints – many need a clear path to quantum readiness. Classiq will show how to turn quantum algorithms into deployable software and how to prepare teams to build and test practical workloads.

About Classiq

‍Classiq is the leading quantum computing software company, providing the technology that makes it practical for enterprises and researchers to access and harness quantum computing. Classiq’s platform transforms high-level functional models into optimized, hardware-ready quantum circuits automatically. This enables teams to develop algorithms faster, optimize them for cost and performance, and make quantum applications usable sooner, without deep hardware expertise.

Through partnerships with global leaders in quantum cloud computing, including major hyperscalers and hardware providers, Classiq ensures that customers can design once and deploy anywhere. Its synthesis technology and memory optimization tools allow organizations to produce scalable, efficient quantum code that accelerates research and reduces execution cost.

Classiq, a Fast Company 'Next Big Thing in Tech 2025' award winner, backed by leading global investors, is the global category leader in quantum software and is at the forefront of enabling quantum computing applications.