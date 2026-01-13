Mecum Auction Brings the First 1971 Hemi Cuda Convertible Built to Kissimmee in 2026

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should collectors know as the first 1971 Hemi Cuda Convertible built comes to Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Florida, from January 6 to 18, 2026? Insights about the vehicle are explained in a HelloNation article , which highlights why a steady process and meticulous documentation are crucial when rare cars cross the auction block.

Mecum Auction will present a highlight that many muscle car fans rarely see, bringing the first of the twelve 1971 Hemi Cuda convertibles ever built, valued at over $3,000,000. The car is completely restored, featuring a numbers-matching drivetrain, which means the engine and transmission numbers match.

This verification comes from Dave Wise, who gave it a 1.0-rated platinum inspection. The combination of restoration quality and inspection pedigree supports its place in the Mecum Auction.

The Kissimmee event gives a broad stage for this work. Mecum Auctions will host sellers and bidders over multiple days, which allows time for careful review.

However, preparation remains the theme behind the scenes. Paint, panel fit, and mechanical behavior meet a standard before any public appearance. Matching drivetrains and verified components are documented, allowing bidders to review the record. Photos and viewing time support that clarity. Each car will be displayed so buyers can see the lines, trim, engine bay, and interior.

Watch more details about the car in this YouTube video: https://youtu.be/YvIkadValIQ

The 1971 Hemi Cuda convertible draws special attention. Its status as the first of twelve built makes provenance central to the presentation. The restoration and inspection record confirm what the eye sees at a distance.

This multi-million-dollar car will be available at the Mecum auction. Interested bidders can plan inspections that respect the Kissimmee schedule. The dates allow enough time to compare examples and make informed decisions. Documentation answers many questions before the first bid is submitted. The rest can be addressed in person by looking and listening.

A platinum-inspected, 1.0-rated, Dave Wise-inspected notation on the 1971 car is meaningful to serious buyers. It indicates that the details have been reviewed by recognized experts. That kind of independent confirmation reduces risk.

Mecum’s January schedule helps collectors plan. Weekday viewing and weekend energy both matter. Cars will be present throughout the event window, allowing people to return for a second look.

Kissimmee’s scale supports strong outcomes for special cars. More eyes mean more informed interest. Collectors who attend should expect an exciting experience. The focus will be on seeing, confirming, and choosing.

The 1971 Hemi Cuda Convertible honors the idea that serious buyers value certainty. Matching drivetrains, verified inspections, and careful restoration records deliver that certainty. The auction setting then lets the market speak.

The Mecum Auction schedule runs from January 6 to 18, 2026, in Kissimmee, Florida. The Sno White 1971 Hemi Cuda Convertible is set to cross the block on January 17.

The story of his vehicle can be further explored on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/805ad849-e707-49db-8b03-0a37f7ffab2d