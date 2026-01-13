Unstoppable Domains and CashMe Launch .cashme to Bridge Crypto Payments and Everyday Finance

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains and CashMe today announced the launch of .cashme, a Web3 only top level domain designed to remove friction when crypto native senders need to send or receive digital assets including currencies, collectables or ticketing.





Crypto works seamlessly for people already using it. Friction emerges when value needs to reach someone who is not part of the crypto ecosystem. Wallets, keys, chains, and addresses make sense inside Web3, but they create unnecessary complexity for recipients who do not use wallets and should not have to understand blockchain mechanics in order to get paid.

.cashme addresses this gap with a dedicated naming layer for the receiving side of crypto payments.

Instead of sharing a long wallet address, recipients can share a simple, human readable .cashme name. Senders use .cashme with their existing crypto wallets, sending funds onchain as usual. Conversion and payout to fiat are handled behind the scenes by CashMe, allowing recipients to receive funds in familiar financial formats without managing wallets, chains, or conversion steps. The experience is designed for recipients, not power users.

“Crypto adoption slows down at the moment it reaches the real world,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer at Unstoppable Domains. “.cashme introduces clarity at that exact point. It gives people a recognizable destination for payments while keeping blockchain complexity out of the recipient experience.”

CashMe is building infrastructure that abstracts the operational burden of receiving crypto. The platform enables recipients to accept crypto payments and receive fiat without taking on the responsibilities that come with wallet management. This model is particularly relevant for cross border payments, freelance work, and everyday transactions where asking someone to become crypto literate would be impractical.

“Most people do not want to change how they get paid just because the sender prefers crypto,” said Leon Gomez, Founder and CEO of CashMe. “CashMe lets senders use crypto while recipients stay in familiar financial territory. .cashme gives that flow a clear identity and a trusted place to send value.”

When paying a non crypto user, the hardest problem is often not how to send funds, but where to send them. Wallet addresses assume technical ownership and ongoing responsibility. .cashme represents an alternative endpoint. A name that signals crypto payments are accepted while funds ultimately arrive through CashMe’s offchain payout process.

Each .cashme domain also includes built in Web3 identity and branding capabilities for people who already live online. These domains can be used as a recognizable digital identity layer, supporting onchain websites, UD.me profiles for identity context, and integrated messaging to confirm payment details without switching platforms. This makes .cashme both a functional payment endpoint and a lightweight Web3 identity for those who choose to use it that way.

.cashme is available as a Web3 only domain and is designed to complement existing wallet based naming systems by serving a different role. It functions as the recipient facing endpoint where crypto meets everyday finance, while also providing an identity and branding layer for Web3 native users who want a simple, human readable name tied to their online presence.

Get your .cashme today here: https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/cashme/

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.7 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/

About Cashme & WOW Innovation

Cashme.id is a digital identity platform that enables seamless global interactions by providing a human-readable naming layer for the digital economy. WOW Innovation Corporation is a premier communications consulting company that helps clients develop and execute innovative solutions for the digital age. Focused on strategic branding and global connectivity, WOW Innovation is the creative force behind the .cashme TLD and other pioneering projects, such as myCircle, dedicated to simplifying how the world connects through verified identifiers.