Deck Adds Former Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Jr. as Investor; Launches "Impossible Integrations" Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck , the infrastructure platform turning the entire web into an API, today announced that former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr. has joined as a strategic investor. To mark the partnership, Deck is launching a new campaign featuring Fitzgerald, drawing a parallel between his legendary hands and Deck’s ability to "catch" and secure complex integrations.

The “Impossible Integrations” campaign highlights Deck’s unique proposition: ship integrations in one prompt and maintain reliable connections to thousands of systems, including those without APIs, without the fail risk from unreliable scrapers. The campaign centers around Fitzgerald’s reputation for trustworthiness and consistency, echoing Deck’s infrastructure.

Fitzgerald, famous for his reliability on the field, is the ideal ambassador for Deck’s core promise: stable, high-performance infrastructure that never drops the ball.

”I’m excited to support Deck’s vision to empower developers to build boldly and ship confidently," said Larry Fitzgerald Jr. “What draws me to this team is their relentless focus on reliability and execution. I believe success comes down to trust in your tools and your team.”

"The Most Reliable Hands in the Game"

The campaign highlights Deck’s unique ability to ship integrations in one prompt, allowing teams to connect to over 100,000 systems, even those without an API.

"Larry Fitzgerald’s career was built on doing the hard work to make difficult plays look routine. That is exactly what Deck does for developers," said YG Leboeuf, CEO of Deck. "We handle the heavy lifting of authentication and anti-bot defenses so teams can stop maintaining broken scripts and start shipping value."

The “Impossible Integrations” campaign will roll out across digital and social channels. Watch it here

About Deck

Deck is the fastest way to connect your product to external systems. By providing high-performance auth and stable infrastructure, Deck empowers developers to build workflows with just one prompt. Trusted by companies like Bilt, Deck replaces brittle scrapers with reliable agents, expanding what is possible for product teams everywhere.

Media Contact: Laurent Léveillé, laurent@deck.co