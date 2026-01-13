OC WASTE & RECYCLING PARTNERS WITH AGROMIN TO EXPAND COMPOST AND MULCH PROGRAM

Santa Ana, California, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) has partnered with Agromin Corporation, California’s largest organics recycler and a leading manufacturer of earth-friendly soil products, to expand the County’s compost and mulch distribution to bulk customers across Southern California. This strategic collaboration will bring high-quality, locally produced compost and mulch to farms, landscapers, jurisdictions and other large-scale users throughout the region.

The program gives new life to green waste collected curbside by transforming it into nutrient-rich compost and mulch. Rather than being buried in landfills, this organic material is now recycled to help build healthier soil, support sustainable agriculture, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions—closing the recycling loop while creating environmental and economic value.

“Residents who participate in organics recycling are supporting the State’s goal of diverting organic waste from landfills under SB 1383, but more than that, they are facilitating a change in the waste and recycling industry,” said Tom Koutroulis, Director of OC Waste & Recycling. “Our partnership with Agromin is a perfect example of how local government and private industry can work together to expand our organics recycling program and product distribution. Organic material that would have previously been buried at our landfills is now being transformed to become part of residential and public landscaping projects throughout the area.”

“Agromin is proud to partner with the County of Orange to bring nutrient-rich compost and mulch to farms and landscapes across the region,” said Bill Camarillo, CEO of Agromin. “This partnership is a natural fit—Agromin is a recognized name in the agriculture and organics industries, and we bring the knowledge, experience, and resources needed to help OC Waste & Recycling reach a larger market. Together, we’re supporting healthy soil, sustainable farming, and a cleaner environment.”

OCWR’s compost is officially OMRI Listed® by the Organic Materials Review Institute, confirming it is allowed for use in compliance with the USDA National Organic Program. In addition, OCWR’s compost products are licensed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), marking a significant milestone in the department’s commitment to producing sustainable, high-quality compost and mulch for agricultural and landscape applications. Manufactured at OCWR’s composting facilities in Brea, Irvine, and San Juan Capistrano, the OMRI Listing certifies that OCWR’s compost meets the rigorous quality standards required for use in certified organic farming.

OCWR’s compost is also Seal of Testing Assurance (STA) Certified by the U.S. Composting Council, signifying compliance with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations and adherence to strict testing protocols. This certification verifies that the compost is regularly tested, improves customer confidence in compost selection and utilization, and supports healthy soil through essential nutrients, beneficial microbes, enhanced water retention, and reduced erosion.

Agromin Corporation, based in Oxnard, will identify and connect large-scale customers—including farms, parks, soil blenders, and municipal landscaping operations—with high-quality material.

This initiative aligns with California’s statewide organic waste reduction goals set by Senate Bill 1383 and supports sustainable land management practices across both public and private sectors.

For more information about OC Waste & Recycling’s composting programs, visit www.OClandfills.com/compost. To learn more about Agromin’s jurisdiction partnering program, go to www.agromin.com/brokering-solutions.

About OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR)

OCWR serves the County’s solid waste disposal needs through resource recovery, operating public landfills, protecting the local environment, investing in renewable energy enterprises and promoting recycling to ensure a safe and healthy community for current and future generations. The department manages one of the nation's premier solid waste disposal systems and three composting greenery sites, all serving residents and businesses in the County’s 34 cities and its unincorporated areas. OCWR’s three active landfills and compost greeneries reflect environmental engineering at its best.

For more information on our compost and mulch program, please visit our website at OClandfills.com/compost.

About Agromin

Agromin, based in Oxnard, California, is the state's largest organics recycler. It manufactures soil products for farmers, government entities, landscapers and gardeners, serving over 200 California communities. Agromin processes more than 1 million tons of organic material annually into over 300 eco-friendly soil products. The results are more vigorous and healthier plants and gardens, and on the conservation side, the opportunity to close the recycling loop, allowing more room in landfills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Agromin is a U.S. Composting Council Composter of the Year recipient. For more information, visit www.agromin.com.

# # #

Attachment