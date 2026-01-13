VENU ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Venu Holding Corporation on Behalf of Venu Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

If you purchased or acquired Venu stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Venu Holding Corporation (“Venu” or the “Company”) (NYSE:VENU) on behalf of Venu stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Venu has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On November 27, 2024, Venu conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") of 1.2 million shares priced at $10.00 per share. Then, on November 14, 2025, Venu issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Venu reported revenue of $5.38 million, representing a 1.3% year-over-year decline and missing consensus estimates by $2.05 million.

On this news, Venu's stock price fell $2.37 per share, or 21.45%, to close at $8.68 per share on November 17, 2025.

Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Venu shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



