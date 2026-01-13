$PIKZ Goes Live: AI-Driven Sports Intelligence Launches on MEXC & Uniswap Following Successful 148 ETH Presale

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The wait is over. $PIKZ officially launches today, marking one of the most anticipated token debuts of 2026.

Following a highly successful presale that raised 148 ETH, Pikz AI is officially launching its native token, $PIKZ. The project, which is redefining sports intelligence through artificial intelligence and Web3 integration, goes live on trading charts today at 6 PM UTC | 1 PM EST.

This isn’t just a token launch; it is the deployment of a fully operational utility ecosystem. With the presale serving as a massive warm-up, the team is positioning this event as the "biggest launch of 2026."

Launch Details: Uniswap & MEXC

The token is launching simultaneously on decentralized and centralized exchanges to ensure maximum liquidity and accessibility.

Launch Time: Today, Jan 13, 2026 @ 18:00 (UTC)

Exchanges: Uniswap + MEXC

Trading Pair: $PIKZ

In a major move for accessibility, MEXC has featured $PIKZ on its Kickstarter platform. As part of the listing, MEXC is offering 0 Fee Trading starting at the launch time, providing a seamless entry point for new holders.

Real Utility: The Pikz AI Platform

Unlike speculative assets, $PIKZ is backed by a live product delivering real-time value. Pikz AI is building an intelligent prediction layer for sports betting and on-chain prediction markets, combining advanced AI models with real-time data feeds.

Platform Highlights:

- High-Accuracy Predictions: AI-powered sports predictions with a reported 64% accuracy rate.

- Major Integrations: Affiliate partnership with Roobet and integration with Polymarket, bridging traditional sports intelligence with decentralized prediction markets.

- Real-Time Edge: Live injury and roster updates allow users to react to changes before odds adjust.

- Future Features: Parlay builders, simulation tools, and a mobile app are currently in development.

Users are encouraged to create a free account at pikz.ai to explore the upgraded platform in real time as the token goes live.

A Data-Driven Future

Pikz AI is proving that the next wave of Web3 adoption will be driven by products that deliver a clear, measurable edge to users. With 148 ETH raised and a dual-exchange launch, Pikz AI is moving rapidly to dominate the intersection of AI, sports betting, and blockchain technology.

Eyes on the chart. The blastoff begins at 6 PM UTC.

