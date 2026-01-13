The highly anticipated sequel to the political thriller The Executive Assistant returns with even greater depth—exploring not only themes of resilience, integrity, and courage, but also the power of reconciliation and confronting mortality.

Charleston, SC, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the tense finale of The Executive Assistant, readers have been eager for answers. Now, Palmetto Publishing and author Lisa Masse Bremmer introduce Catch the Brass Ring, the second gripping book in the series, now available.

Picking up after the high-stakes events of the first novel, the story finds a former U.S. President struggling to adjust when a dangerous crime syndicate re-emerges. Gabriella Caloroso faces her most daunting obstacles yet: not only must she protect her loved ones amid terrifying threats and a shocking kidnapping, but she is compelled to reconcile a fractured family relationship following years of estrangement and navigate a heart-wrenching diagnosis with a terminal illness, forcing her to confront what legacy truly means under the shadow of limited time.

In the face of adversity, Gabriella draws strength from her family's unwavering support, determined to preserve her philanthropic legacy even as she confronts daunting obstacles. This latest installment delivers a powerful tale of grit, hope, and the relentless pursuit of purpose amid life's most challenging moments.

“Gabriella's journey exemplifies profound human endurance—her fight for hope and justice through a race against time, coupled with personal trials and rekindled bonds, makes her story one that will linger with readers,” says author Lisa Masse Bremmer.

Catch the Brass Ring: Book II of The Executive Assistant is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Lisa Masse Bremmer, acclaimed author of The Executive Assistant and its compelling sequel, Catch the Brass Ring, captivates audiences with her impactful narratives and insightful parables. Her passion for social justice is fueled by resilience, courage, and a deep faith in humanity. Bremmer addresses life-changing challenges, prompting reflection on purpose and legacy. Residing in Atlanta, Georgia, she continues her journey as a fiction writer after a distinguished career supporting prominent figures in the public and private sectors. A West Hartford, Connecticut native, Bremmer uses storytelling to foster compassion, reconciliation, adaptability, and integrity when facing adversity—inviting readers to contemplate their own purpose and legacy. For inquiries, contact lisamassebremmer@gmail.com.

