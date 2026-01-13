SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Investigated for Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact The Firm

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTX) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Travere Therapeutics, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/tvtx.

What is this all about?

Shares of Travere Therapeutics were halted from trading after falling more than 30% in intraday trading on January 13, 2026, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the review timeline for the supplemental New Drug Application for FILSPARI in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, setting a new PDUFA target action date of April 13, 2026. The FDA stated that additional responses submitted by the company constituted a major amendment and requested further data to characterize clinical benefit. Block & Leviton is investigating whether Travere Therapeutics adequately disclosed the risk of a review extension and whether prior communications regarding the regulatory timeline were misleading.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Travere Therapeutics, Inc. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Travere Therapeutics, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at shareholders@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com